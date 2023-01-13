Looking for the best website to bet on sports online? Dexsport is our answer!

Who in Katy does not love sports? With such great sports teams that often please our townsfolk with victories, there is no wonder sports have been a big part of our town’s life for years. But what if we told you that you can make money out of your love of sports, and you don’t have to be a player yourself, and wouldn’t even have to leave your house to do so? “Is it even possible?” – you’ll ask. The answer is yes! We are excited to introduce you to the next generation of sports betting –Dexsport , the first decentralized betting platform, where you can wager on sports with crypto.

What is Dexsport

Dexsport is a new unique online sports gambling platform, which unlike any other peer-to-peer wagering platforms known to people, exists in the Web3 space, which makes it the first fully decentralized betting platform in the world, meaning that it does not fall under any physical ruling body’s regulations, whether it’s a bank, your state’s government, or even the federal government.

What is Web3 and how does it work

Let’s start with the short explanation of what Web3 is. In Layman’s terms, it’s the next generation of the internet where all of the services are powered by decentralized technologies such as blockchain. Unlike the current Web 2.0 internet, which is largely centralized and controlled, Web3 is designed to be more open and transparent. Web3 technologies enable individuals to have more control over their personal data, assets, and online identity. With the use of blockchain, it allows for the creation of decentralized platforms where data is stored on a distributed network rather than on centralized servers. That is exactly how the existence of platforms like Dexsport, that give its users the full autonomy on their funds and other data, is possible. The creators of Dexsport believe in providing a provably fair and transparent betting experience for anybody, regardless of where they live. Usage of the blockchain technology allows customers to have a platform that eliminates the need for a central authority. This means that all bets are placed and settled directly between users, without any intermediaries.

Why is Dexsport better than other online betting platforms

Apart from the platform being able to provide a legal way for its users to bet on sports, there are plenty of pros. The main two of them that set this platform apart from the others are the liquidity pool and the nonexistent withdrawal and depositing fees. The regular online betting websites that you can find online often disappoint their customers with low coefficients, inability to find an opponent to bet against, long distribution of payout, and high fees. With Dexsport there are no such problems. The liquidity pool serves as a vault where all the wagerer’s bets get stored, providing the stable high coefficients to anybody who wants to bet. There are four pools currently available, each one of them runs on a different blockchain, providing an opportunity to bet with more than a dozen crypto currencies, including the platform’s own token, called DESU. To start betting on this platform you simply need to create a crypto wallet and top it up (the Dexsport website makes this process easy for you, guiding every step of it), or link an existing one.

A wide range of betting options

On Dexsport you will find a wide range of sports and events to bet on, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, various eSports and more. With competitive odds and a user-friendly interface, placing bets on your favorite teams has never been easier. Additionally, the platform also features live streaming, so you never have to miss a moment of the action.

