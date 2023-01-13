FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. HOLIDAY

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, will be closed on Monday, January 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us

for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, downloading e-books or music, streaming movies, or using the research databases.

For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.