 A guide to the seven types of fire sprinkler systems

The history of the fire sprinkler system can be traced back as far as 1812, with the creation of the first system to have existed. There are now seven main types of sprinkler systems in existence, all of which help reduce the damage caused by fire and prevent flames from spreading.

The main differences that exist between the different types of sprinkler systems are their application and activation. If you are considering which type of sprinkler system might be best for your needs, then a company like The CAD Room, which specialises in mapping out sprinkler systems in 3D, could help you.

Wet Pipe Fire Sprinkler System. This is the most common type of fire sprinkler system. It is a simple system but very reliable. The pipes that make up this system are filled with water which will be released when the fire sprinkler element reaches a specific temperature. The installed facilities need to be kept above freezing with this system to ensure that the pipes do not freeze. This type of system is usually found in buildings like schools, commercial properties and high-rise office buildings that could face more common fire hazards. Dry Pipe Fire Sprinkler System. The dry pipe system is filled with nitrogen or pressurised air. The pipe valve is kept closed by the pressure of the air, which stops water from getting into the system. The detection of a sudden increase in temperature causes a drop in air pressure, which causes the valve on the pipe to open, flooding water into the sprinkler system. The second most popular type of system is usually found in those buildings that are not heated. Examples could include warehouses and parking garages that have no water. Deluge Fire Sprinkler System. This sprinkler system features heads that remain open and activate simultaneously, making them a good choice for anywhere at high risk for fire hazards. The system doesn’t store pressurised air or water. The valves of the deluge system open when heat or smoke is detected. This triggers water to be sent to all of the sprinklers from where it is discharged. Deluge systems are vital for facilities that contain highly combustible materials and where the spread of flames could be rapid, such as manufacturing units, aircraft hangars and industrial plants. Pre-Action Fire Sprinkler System. This fire sprinkler system contains nitrogen or pressurised air. However, unlike the dry pipe system, it is activated with a two-step process. First, the smoke or heat detector recognises there is a fire. A signal is sent to the pre-action valve to open it, and it fills with water. The fire sprinkler head then needs to detect a temperature increase that suggests there is a fire. When this happens, it opens and puts water onto the fire. The two-step activation process prevents the system from being accidentally activated in buildings where water could cause significant damage. Examples include server rooms, libraries and museums. Foam Water Fire Sprinkler Systems. This specialist system discharges a mixture of water and foam concentrate when activated. This makes it suitable for use on “high-challenge fires”. These are fires that start due to the presence of flammable liquids. Water Spray Fire Sprinkler Systems. Similar to a deluge system, this is specifically designed to safeguard against a uniquely configured hazard that does not cover the remainder of the floor space within the vicinity. This is a popular choice to protect things like electrical transformers. Water Mist Fire Sprinkler Systems. Using a heat-absorbent vapour that atomises the water and creates a mist, this type of system is ideal for use where there is a minimal water supply or water may damage items.

Knowing what sprinkler system is best for your building isn’t easy. It is, therefore, wise to speak to professionals when designing a new building or renovating an old one. That way, you can know all your options and how they could be configured.