Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Announces First Community As New Official Carnival Sponsor

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is pleased to announce the new Official Carnival Sponsor, First Community. The Carnival, presented by First Community will take place from Feb. 28 – March 19 on the NRG Park grounds.

“We are excited for the relationship that is being built between both First Community and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is very passionate about supporting our community, so we are so thrilled that this Houston based company will be sponsoring one of Houston’s favorite parts of our show, the Carnival.”

Carnival-goers can see 360-degree views of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on the dozens of rides available on the grounds. Spectators get the chance to enjoy all of the classic carnival foods, including turkey legs, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and cotton candy. Carnival admission is included with the purchase of an NRG Park Admission ticket or a Rodeo/Concert ticket. Guests may also purchase a Fast Pass and use it to avoid long lines at all their favorite rides. The Carnival, presented by First Community, is a family-friendly opportunity to enjoy some games, try some new foods and make some lasting memories.

“First Community is proud to be the official sponsor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” stated TJ Tijerina, CEO of First Community. “Our organizations share a passion for education, and we have witnessed the magnitude of the Rodeo’s past contributions in our community, which directly align with our mission and values. The Carnival is a place where families will make memories to last a lifetime and we are honored to have this opportunity to continue supporting and giving back to the community.”