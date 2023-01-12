Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022.
These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Jan. 2023)
|Recipient
|Jan. 2023
Allocations
|Change from
Jan. 2022
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$674.5M
|↑6.2%
|↑6.2%
|Transit Systems
|$227.3M
|↑6.6%
|↑6.6%
|Counties
|$66.5M
|↑11.6%
|↑11.6%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$100.6M
|↑18.0%
|↑18.0%
|Total
|$1.07B
|↑7.6%
|↑7.6%
For details on January sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.