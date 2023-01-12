Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022.

These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Jan. 2023)
Recipient Jan. 2023
Allocations		 Change from
Jan. 2022		 Year-to-date
Change
Cities    $674.5M ↑6.2% ↑6.2%
Transit Systems $227.3M ↑6.6% ↑6.6%
Counties $66.5M ↑11.6% ↑11.6%
Special Purpose Districts $100.6M ↑18.0% ↑18.0%
Total $1.07B ↑7.6% ↑7.6%

For details on January sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.