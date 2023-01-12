Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes Nearly $1.1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022.

These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Jan. 2023) Recipient Jan. 2023

Allocations Change from

Jan. 2022 Year-to-date

Change Cities $674.5M ↑6.2% ↑6.2% Transit Systems $227.3M ↑6.6% ↑6.6% Counties $66.5M ↑11.6% ↑11.6% Special Purpose Districts $100.6M ↑18.0% ↑18.0% Total $1.07B ↑7.6% ↑7.6%