Celebrate the Power of Mentoring with Partners in Education

Friday, January 20, 2023

Katy ISD KEYS Men Who Mentor Event

Recent Katy ISD campus namesake nominees, Russell Faldyn and David Youngblood, will headline KEYS Men Who Mentor event, an annual gathering providing support for male mentors and information for men interested in becoming a mentor. This unique guys-only get-together celebrates the positive influence community volunteers have on the district’s male students through the district’s KEYS Mentor program. The event will take place on Friday, January 20, 2023, 7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. in the Legacy Stadium Community Room.

The community is welcome to attend and learn how the gift of your time can truly make a difference in the life of a Katy ISD student. Current male KEYS mentors will be honored guests and are welcome to bring guests interested in the program. RSVP at tinyurl.com/MenWhoMentor2023 by January 16th or by visiting the Partners in Education webpage under the “Community” tab at www.katyisd.org .For more information about this event or the KEYS Mentoring program please contact cydneyjwright@katyisd.org.

About KEYS: The KEYS Mentoring program, a Katy ISD Partners in Education initiative, matches a caring adult with a student one hour, once a week during the school year to build a relationship, trust, confidence and more.

KEYS Mentors

Building relationships and sparking hope, one student at a time!

MWM 2023 RSVP

Share & encourage your mentors and other guys you know to join us for Men Who Mentor 2023 !

LINKS:

KEYS Kickoff website: KEYS KICK OFF

KEYS Kickoff RSVP link: tinyurl.com/MenWhoMentor2023

KEYS Kickoff 2023 QR Code: