What to Expect From Texas Homebuilders in 2023

Like many parts of the country, the Texas real estate market cooled off a bit in 2022 in the face of rising federal interest rates. However, according to data collected by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, new home starts picked up toward the end of 2022, increasing by as much as 6.7% as recently as October. With building activity seemingly moving in the right direction in the Lone Star state, keep reading for a detailed breakdown on what to expect from Texas home builders in 2023.

A Focus On Energy Efficiency

Air conditioning changed the standard of living for Texas residents with its widespread adoption in the 1950’s. While people have deservedly enjoyed AC throughout the decades, modern builders are looking for ways to guarantee this same standard of comfort while significantly curbing resource consumption in the process. By exploring xps vs eps insulation to improve the home’s R-value, deploying innovative windows and treatments to better utilize natural sunlight, and taking advantage of improvements made in photovoltaic technology, Texas home builders will continue to make every effort to create net-zero energy efficient homes in the coming year.

Abundant Natural Materials

Texas has a well-earned reputation for its friendliness. In addition to a big, Texas-sized smile and handshake, this welcoming environment has traditionally manifested itself through architecture. Look for this trend to continue in 2023 as builders find ways to incorporate natural materials into their designs. Wood floors over carpet or vinyl, stone veneer accents to create interior texture, and flagstone sidewalks in place of concrete surfaces are some natural earth features to keep an eye on.

The Highest Standard of Durability

Although Texas is known for its warm weather and mild winters, Mother Nature has unfortunately reared her ugly head on occasion, especially in the Gulf Coast region. To mitigate any destruction should tempestuous conditions strike again, builders are choosing to deploy more durable materials instead of their more economical counterparts. Some examples of this durability mindset include steel siding over vinyl planks and composite roofing tiles over standard asphalt shingles. Another building trend along these lines is the use of insulated concrete forms (ICF) framing over prefabricated wood panels. The continuous insulation of ICF structures make them completely impervious to gale-force winds. They became a popular solution for rebuilding neighborhoods decimated by Hurricane Katrina and continue to increase in popularity among homeowners who want the most air and moisture-resistant framing solution possible.

More Outdoor Living Areas

In other areas of the country, the COVID-19 pandemic is getting credit for the increased focus on functional exterior spaces. In Texas, a state whose roots are strongly tied to a homestead and its adjoining ranch, the outdoors have always been an integral part of any property. While the edification of barns and corrals may not be as important to all Texans as it was a century ago, builders are still finding ways to keep the outdoors vibrant for Texas homeowners in 2023. Outdoor kitchens, deck and patio additions, and gazebos/pergolas are a few of the trending outdoor concepts to keep an eye on this year.

Sprawling Open Spaces

They say everything is bigger in Texas. This includes the amount of open space in home interiors. Partial walls to connect adjoining areas of the house, a large kitchen island in place of a traditional closed-in kitchen and accompanying dining area, and fewer pre-determined rooms to create flexibility in design and utilization options are some of the creative ways Texas builders are getting creative with interior space in 2023.

Uniquely Texan Color Schemes

Texas is one of the most diverse areas of the world with rich multicultural roots. However, no matter the cultural background, there is something uniquely maverick about the Texas personality. Most Texans arrived in the Lone Star state because they wanted to be different and fulfill their own dreams, and this yearning to stand out is still seen in home design today. With reds to mirror the Texas sunsets and blues to evoke sensations of a rustling field of bluebonnets, look for Texas homes to use colors in ways that stand out from other areas of the country.

Low Water Features

From the lush regions around the Gulf Coast to the barren areas in the west, Texas runs the gamut in terms of annual rainfall. Nonetheless, whether from necessity or conscientiousness, look for Texas homes statewide to be built with low water features in 2023. Economical water taps and shower heads, drip irrigation systems, and artificial grass or xeriscaped sections of lawn are a few of the ways that builders will help homeowners curb water usage in the year to come.

A Look Ahead to Texas Home Construction in 2023

After cooler than normal activity for much of 2022, there seems to be positive momentum for the Texas home construction market in 2023. With this in mind, keep an eye out for the 7 trends listed above for what to expect in the Texas home construction market in the year to come.