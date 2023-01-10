Time-Saving Makeup Tricks That Actually Work

When it comes to beauty routines, time and efficiency are often overlooked. Most of us spend more time than we’d like in the mirror each morning or getting ready for evening events, and now we are looking to speed things up without compromising on results.

Luckily, you can employ plenty of time-saving tricks to be more efficient with your foundation, concealer, eyeliner pencil, and other trusted tools. Here are the top methods that makeup pros use when they’re on the clock.

Do a Full Makeup Routine Audit

Before resetting your makeup strategy from square one, perform a full audit of your routine from start to finish. Set a timer and see how long it takes to complete each step of the routine, outlining sections including cleansing, moisturizing, foundation, eyes, lips, and extras.

With an objective audit, you will learn a lot about your own habits and identify where shortcuts can be taken. You may simply realize you’re being too leisurely with your application, or get distracted by texts or social media!

You’ll also figure out which elements of your makeup routine are more time and labor-intensive. This will help to identify techniques and products that get the job done quickly.

Keep Your Station Clean and Functional

There’s nothing more annoying than stepping out of your morning shower to see your bathroom sink surrounded by a mess of dirty, disorderly makeup products. How much time do you waste searching for misplaced items or cleaning dirty brushes when the clock is ticking?

We know–cleaning all your brushes, pads, and cloths is a hassle and it’s easy to procrastinate. However, by staying ahead of the problem, you save way more time long-term and avoid wasting products as well.

Do yourself a favor by keeping your makeup area as clean as possible throughout the week, then set aside twenty minutes on Sunday to reset and refresh everything for the week ahead.

Work with Pre-Made Color Palettes

We’ve all been in that hazy morning state where creative inspiration is nowhere to be found. While waiting for your coffee to kick in, you can rely on pre-made color palettes and just go through the motions, rather than brainstorming brand-new ideas on the fly.

You can write down some workable color schemes in a dedicated notepad or file on your phone for quick reference, and you’ll have a few favorites memorized before long. You can also borrow ideas from friends and influencers to get an extra spark of inspiration.

With this approach, you can easily navigate your morning routine, even if you’re in zombie mode.

Incorporate Multi-Use Products

Makeup professionals love using a full spectrum of precise tools to bring their exact vision to life. The typical Hollywood makeup artist has dozens of brushes, tons of colors, and instruments you may not even recognize.

However, if efficiency is your goal, you’ll need to consolidate the functionality of all those products into a few key items that accomplish more with less. There are plenty of good examples out there, and more brands are stepping up to meet this demand for utility.

A multi-purpose eyeliner pencil is the perfect starting point, letting you enhance lids, lashes, and brows in a few artful sweeps. Certain oils can also be used for both lips and cheeks, and many moisturizers also help achieve color and concealer at the same time.

With multi-use products, you’ll not only save time, but also reduce clutter on your countertop and give you more flexibility on the run. When you see a multi-tool at your favorite store, don’t hesitate to try it out.

Add Extra Elements On the Go

There’s nothing wrong with adding to your makeup once you’ve left the house. This helps to compress your morning routine while giving you a chance to freestyle on a work break or at lunchtime.

Throw a few essentials into your bookbag or purse to top up your makeup in front of the mirror when you get the opportunity. That may include your favorite eyeliner pencil, a dash of mascara, or some subtle lip liner for some glam on the go.

An added benefit of this approach is that your makeup will last longer throughout the day, since you aren’t required to accomplish everything during a time-crunched morning routine. Don’t be afraid to freshen up and get more utility from each item in your arsenal.

Simplify and Streamline Your Routine

The perfect makeup routine shouldn’t take a significant time chunk out of your morning. If anything, it should be a focused, invigorating session that inspires you to look and feel your best. If makeup starts to feel like a chore, you’re missing the point!

With a full audit, a clean slate, some color palettes and the right tools, you can speed through your morning makeup with ease, and never have to compromise on results.