Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…Reconnecting Communities after a Natural Disaster

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2023 is Interconnection.
Sunday, February 26, 6 p.m. central, online
Join Dr. Brett Perkison of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston for a discussion of the effects that repeated record flooding due to climate change can have on local communities – often having more impact on lower socioeconomic communities who have less flood control measures put in place and have less resilience to recover from them due to financial constraints. Dr. Perkison will also focus on efforts of the local Houston community to improve resiliency through public advocacy – reviewing both the progress and the barriers that they have had encountered along the way. Interactive discussion with the virtual audience about how members of the Houston community can help to be better prepared for the next flooding event and how they can best assist their neighbors will be encouraged. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reconnecting-communities-after-a-natural-disaster-tickets-504059023107. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.