Sugar Land Heritage Foundation Announces 2nd Annual “Night of Wine and Food at the Museum”

The Sugar Land Heritage Museum is pleased to announce the 2nd annual ‘Night of Wine and Food at the Museum’ on February 2, 2023, at the Heritage Museum in Sugar Land! Along with the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation Board of Directors, the evening will be co‐hosted by John and Diana Null showcasing several varieties of wine from the Null’s private wine collection.

The event will be held at the Sugar Land Heritage Museum and guests can expect to enjoy delicious hors D’oeuvres provided by Safari Texas, along with sipping wine and touring the museum showcasing Sugar Land’s history. The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation Board of Directors is very excited to hold this event at the museum and this will be the first ‘live and in person’ Night at the Museum as the first one honoring Suzie and Larry Johnson was held virtually due to the pandemic.

The Sugar Land Bend Heritage Foundation was founded in 2008 for the purpose of inspiring community pride by collecting, preserving, communicating, and celebrating the history of Sugar Land, Texas. The Museum was opened in January 2018 and funds raised at the event will be used for operating expenses.

‘A Night at the Museum with John and Diana Null’ is proudly presented by Fort Bend Financial. Planned Community Developers are the Gold Plated Sponsors and Pamela Printing is a Grand Reserve Sponsor.

There are several other sponsorships still available. A limited number of sponsorships include an exclusive VIP event, where some special selections of wine will be poured before doors open. Individual tickets will go on sale January 1st and will be available at SLheritage.org. Due to limited space the public is encouraged to respond by January 19, 2023.

“As a long‐time Sugar Land resident, I hope you will join me and Diana in supporting the Sugar Land Heritage Museum. Sugar Land has a unique story, and I’m proud to partner with The Foundation to help preserve our history and heritage.” said John Null.

This event is produced by Festivities Turn Key Event. For more information about the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation, please visit SLheritage.org or email Kim Icenhower at kim@slheritage.org.