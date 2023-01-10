The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the State of the City Arcola focusing on the City’s latest accomplishments. The program will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, located at 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77478 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. This informative session will be moderated by Christopher Breaux, Fort Bend County, FBCC Governmental Relations Division Chair.

Join us as we hear from Arcola Mayor Fred A. Burton as he gives attendees a refreshing update on the City of Arcola. Mayor Burton was elected as Arcola Mayor in 2018 and has resided in Arcola since 2000. He serves as the Arcola representative for Houston Galveston Area Council.

Sponsorship opportunities and registration is now open for Fort Bend Chamber members. Event Sponsor – $700 (includes seating for five, company logo on marketing materials, a brief speaking opportunity at the event, and sponsor recognition at the event. Individual Member Reservation is $25. Contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org to make reservations. You can also RSVP online at www.FortBendChamber.com

The Governmental Relations Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Division Chair, Christopher Breaux, Fort Bend County. The Governmental Relations Division provides Chamber members with access to local, state and federal officials, promotes the understanding of current legislative issues and gives its membership the opportunity for input. This Division also provides a forum for discussion of relevant legislative matters, updates on key legislation, and provides leadership on legislation which is important to its members. During election years, the division conducts community candidate forums for municipal, primary, secondary and higher education, county, state and federal elections that provide a fair and unbiased opportunity for members to understand the qualifications and positions of the candidates as well as the key issues affecting an election.