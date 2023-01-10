Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Rep. Garcia Applaud Enactment of Legislation Honoring Fallen Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén

U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) today applauded the enactment of the bipartisan, bicameral legislation renaming a Houston post office after Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén. Senators Cruz and Cornyn introduced the legislation in June of this year.

Congresswoman Garcia introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

About the bill, Sen. Cruz said:

“We can never forget the life, service and sacrifice of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, or the pain her family endured. In the enactment of this legislation and the renaming of this post office, we honor and remember her legacy – and I’m proud to have worked with Rep. Garcia and Sen. Cornyn in this effort. May we always remember Vanessa Guillén’s life and continue the fight to bring justice, accountability and meaningful change for victims.”

Mayra Guillen, sister of Vanessa Guillen, said:

“My sister SPC Vanessa Guillen’s legacy keeps thriving and will continue to thrive. This Post Office Legislation brings comfort and honor to Vanessa and the Guillen family. We will ensure that Vanessa lives on forever and that justice be done. Thank you Rep. Garcia, Sen. Cruz and Sen. Cornyn for championing this legislation.”

Natalie Khawam, attorney for Vanessa’s family, said:

“Vanessa Guillen’s tragic death gave a voice to the victims of sexual assault, she made the invisible, visible. This is a small but important acknowledgment of her life that was all too short. The family, community and myself are grateful.”

Sen. Cornyn said:

“SPC Vanessa Guillén selflessly pursued a career of service to our country, and she was taken from her family and loved ones far too soon. I’m honored to have joined with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in remembering SPC Guillén and the impact her life has had on making sure our military bases are safe for those protecting us at home and abroad.”

Rep. Garcia said:

“This local post office building will now provide Houston area residents with another special way to remember our local hero SPC Vanessa Guillén in our everyday lives. Vanessa was a strong and ambitious young woman who was taken from her family and Houston much too soon. However, because of her, countless veterans and service members can live without fear. I hope this post office renaming brings some comfort to Vanessa’s family and loved ones.”