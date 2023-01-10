5 Benefits of Eating Edible Marijuana

Smoking isn’t the only way to consume marijuana. There are many ways you can enjoy weed without smoking.

Edibles are becoming extremely popular. There’s a good reason for that.

Here are just five reasons why you should eat edible marijuana.

No Smell

No one really likes the smell of weed.

You might be used to it, but not everyone else is.

Smelling like weed can damage your job opportunities. It might also negatively impact your social life.

Most people don’t have a problem with weed, but they do have a problem with the smell. It’s hard to get rid of cannabis odor. Edibles don’t smell the same as smoke.

The majority of edibles don’t smell like weed at all.

In fact, edibles usually smell like baked goods. Everyone loves the aromas of freshly baked cookies or cakes.

It’s better to have a house that smells like fresh food than like cannabis. Don’t subject your roommates or guests to bad smells. Instead, make your home a place that they want to visit.

Restaurants and stores can kick you out for smelling like weed.

Edibles avoid this problem altogether.

Bioavailability

Processing an edible is different from processing smoke.

Bioavailability refers to how well your body processes a substance.

Smoke has a different bioavailability rate than edibles. Here is an article containing all the information you need on edibles.

It usually takes your body more time to feel the effect from an edible than from a joint. However, you might feel the effects more.

This is different for each person. The circumstances in which you take weed also affect bioavailability. For example, if you haven’t eaten, you’ll get high faster than if you have a full stomach.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated when using weed. Dehydration can lead to a bad high. It can also be dangerous.

Edibles are good because they also give you food. The weed doesn’t detract from the nutritional value of what you’re eating.

Everyone has different goals when they use weed. It’s important to know what yours are. That way you can pick the proper consumption method.

For some people, a vape pen or smoking might be a better option.

However, edibles are always a crowd pleaser.

Transportation

Pure weed is not the easiest substance to transport.

It’s also hard to disguise weed. The flowers are easily recognizable.

Maybe you don’t want everyone to know that you’re taking weed somewhere. That’s when edibles come in handy. No one is going to suspect what’s actually in those cookies.

Cookies and brownies are easier to transport, too. And if you’re headed to a party, you’ve already brought your food item!

Just make sure that you let everyone know what’s in those brownies.

Not everyone is going to want to get high. It’s important that they don’t accidentally take a bite of your edibles.

Make sure to transport edibles in an airtight container to keep them fresh.

Health

There are no negative health effects associated with cannabis consumption.

The opposite is actually true. There are many medical benefits to using weed. Edibles are easy to fit into just about any type of diet.

It’s not difficult to make paleo, gluten free, or even keto edibles. All it takes is a bit of creativity.

Smoke isn’t the healthiest thing for your body. Even vaping probably isn’t that good for your lungs. But there’s nothing dangerous about eating.

Edibles are the easiest way to fit weed into a healthy lifestyle.

Creativity

There is a lot you can do with edibles.

Smoking joints and vaping gets boring after a while. Aside from adding other flavors, there’s not many ways you can make vaping interesting.

There are always new recipes you can bake.

If you get tired of brownies, bake space cookies. Try out different flavors and experiment with new products.

Cannabutter is a versatile ingredient. You can throw it into just about anything and it works just like butter.

Toss in a drop of CBD oil into a cocktail or your morning coffee.

Conclusion

Smokers are starting to switch to edibles. You should be one of them. There’s no way to know if you’ll like it if you don’t try.