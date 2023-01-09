Does Kratom Powder Expire? 5 Things You Should Know About Its Shelf Life

The Kratom tree is a well-known Southeast Asian species native to Southeast Asia to Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea. Traditional uses of the kratom leaves include their calming and energizing properties.

It has been used for ages as an aphrodisiac, chewable energy source, and herbal medicine by locals in Thailand and Malaysia.

According to one idea, the compound mitragynine, which gives kratom its calming properties, binds to mu-opioid receptors in the brain to ease pain.

Kratom Strains And Products

Kratom comes in four strains majorly. They are known as red vein, yellow vein, white vein, and green vein kratom strains. The strains are further classified and named according to where they are initially grown.

Besides this, several kratom products are available in the market now. Some include kratom tea, capsules, extracts, powder, etc. You can find a lot of Kratom vendors, both online and offline, selling these products.

However, one of the factors to consider is the shelf life of kratom when you go ahead to buy the products.

Users often ask questions like, “does kratom powder expire?” or “how long does kratom last?” or “what should we know about kratom shelf life?” the answers to which are described below.

Read ahead to know the factors influencing kratom powder’s shelf life and things you should consider while storing kratom products to extend kratom shelf life.

What Is the Meaning Of Kratom Shelf Life?

Kratom Shelf Life is the time it can be used or stored before going bad. An expiration date must be provided by manufacturers so that customers may determine how long they can use a product without encountering side effects.

In the same way as other consumable goods, Mitragyna has a shelf life. Kratom Powder typically has a short shelf life due to poor raw material quality.

The average shelf life should be sufficient even if you don’t take Kratom regularly. Long shelf life can be achieved by drying and preserving kratom properly.

When kratom expires, it usually does not make you sick. Expired kratom won’t hurt you, but it won’t have the same potency. It loses its purity, freshness, and aroma, which is understandable.

The alkaloids that give Kratom its effects begin to lose their structure when its shelf life expires, which lowers its efficacy.

When stored improperly, kratom may expire or get stale. The user can obtain the health benefits of using kratom in numerous ways.

Does Kratom Powder Expire?

Well, the answer is true. The lifespan of Mitragyna speciosa is limited; Like flavorless food, kratom expiry has a similar impact.

“Shelf life” refers to how long something remains fresh, potent, and clean. Think about the many herbal goods you have in your kitchen, such as red chili powder, ginger powder, or other ingredients you need to produce food.

You’ve probably noticed that dried herbs typically survive longer than fresh ones. The true qualities of a particular plant are preserved when it is packaged properly and kept in airtight containers, which is the basis for this fact.

You will not be harmed by expired kratom, but you won’t get the same fresh aroma or desired effects. Kratom’s scenario is fairly clear.

Please refrain from taking an old version of it because it may not be able to give you adequate levels of potency and freshness.

If you take kratom tincture for a month, you will get the desired results.

Things To Consider While Storing Kratom

Purchase The Most Fresh Kratom Available

One of the most important ways to prolong kratom shelf life is to Purchase kratom from reputable vendors who obtain it directly from the source will ensure that you receive the freshest product available.

Always buy Kratom from online vendors to ensure your safety. Kratom Exchange is one of the most reliable suppliers of fresh new kratom at very reasonable prices.

The high-quality kratom products typically have a long shelf life of kratom.

The quality of the plant, the growing environment, and the ingredients are all included when we talk about quality. It is always beneficial to take the time to look for a reputable supplier.

Don’t Freeze Kratom

Although storing kratom in the refrigerator or freezer can seem like a good idea, you risk harming it.

Freezing kratom can cause moisture and condensation in the packages, and dry herbal goods can easily absorb moisture in the refrigerator. This can then result in the growth of mold.

Never Combine Your New Batch With The Previous One.

It’s probably not a good idea to mix old kratom from your previous lot with your freshly prepared new batch. You are more likely to decrease the quality and shelf life of your fresh kratom than increase the quality and shelf life of your old one.

If germs from your previous batch get into your new lot, it could be destroyed. Keep your new lot sealed while you finish what you already have.

Use Dry Utensils Only

Don’t scoop kratom powder with moist objects like spoons. Moisture Dried kratom powder is the breeding ground for mold, which can ruin an entire batch. It may be more than enough for mold to begin growing.

Know How Long Can Kratom Last

This answer can be surprisingly complex; just like other herbal products, kratom can remain the same fresh scented, and pure for one to three months, just like other herbal items, dried leaves, teas, and coffees.

But it relies on many variables, including the strain’s type, how you kept it, the humidity and temperature at the storage location, the container being used for kratom storage, where you purchased it, and some other elements of a similar nature.

Kratom powder and other items won’t go outdated for at least one to three months if you use the methodologies.

However, proper storage can increase the shelf life of Kratom and keep it fresh for up to a year.

If you are using an adequate storage container and you have many people living in your home who consume kratom regularly, you shouldn’t be concerned that your kratom will expire.

What Factors Influence Kratom Shelf Life?

Since kratom is an organic substance, derived from Mitragyna Speciosa, several things can shorten its shelf life. Kratom is prone to damage because of alterations at the molecular level, which can affect how Kratom appears, feels, and smells.

The following elements influence the shelf life of kratom:

Format Of Kratom Liquids

There are various varieties of Kratom, and each has a unique shelf life. Kratom that still stays fresh has a limited shelf life of kratom.

After you pick them from the tree, they are only effective for a few weeks. Even though dried and ground leaves-based kratom powder has a longer shelf life, its effectiveness will eventually diminish.

Storage Method

The chemical components of kratom begin to deteriorate as soon as you remove it from the tree. Direct Sunlight exposure speeds up the process even further. Proper storage can extend kratom’s shelf life.

Kratom stored in brown glass bottles in the dark will have a longer shelf life than kratom exposed to sunshine. Kratom’s shelf life can be increased by putting it in kratom glass jars.

Oxygen

Like other organic substances, kratom oxidizes when exposed to oxygen. When exposed to oxygen, the mitragynine alkaloid found in kratom transforms into mitragynine pseudoindoxyl.

Prolonged exposure to oxygen can cause the alkaloid mitragynine, found in kratom, to degrade into a less effective substance. The powder loses some beneficial properties when it starts oxidizing and significantly drops in potency.

Limiting your kratom’s exposure to oxygen may lengthen the shelf life of your product. As a result, the drug’s effects and potency are reduced. Store kratom in an airtight container to minimize oxygen exposure.

Moisture And Temperature

Moist kratom products promote the proliferation of microorganisms. Pathogens like mold may start to proliferate as a result of this. Additionally, the chemical breakdown of Kratom may quicken in hot environments.

Experiencing Ultraviolet Light

Repeated exposure to light can affect the quality of your kratom product because different kratom products are treated with varying degrees of light. The alkaloids in kratom may deteriorate in the presence of light, resulting in a loss of strength.

Labels

When buying as much kratom or making a bulk purchase and keeping a variety of strains, be organized. Use the proper labels to identify the glass mason jars. Make sure the kratom long-term storage containers you use are clearly labeled.

Include the kratom strains and kratom brand. Don’t forget to record the kratom expiration date when the box is opened. Generally, when kratom expires, it does not make you ill; rather, it simply loses its purity, fresh scent, and aroma, of course.

What Does the Kratom Consumer Protection Act Say About Kratom?

Customers and users of kratom in the US can shop with confidence for natural store-bought spices. The kratom community and its arguments for remaining legal are becoming stronger.

The law lays forth guidelines for kratom’s production, distribution, sale, possession, age limitations, punishments, and testing and labeling requirements.

The KCPA makes sure that vendors only provide the high quality product free of any potentially dangerous components.

Final Thoughts

A substance’s shelf life primarily depends on how it is stored. Herbs like Kratom are sometimes improperly maintained, which causes botanical degeneration as they stay on the shelf for an extended period.

Your kratom stays fresh and retains its effectiveness longer if you store it properly by following the dos and don’ts. Besides the shelf life, people also search for queries like “how long does kratom stay in your system?” for which you need to research thoroughly, as consuming kratom powder and other products after knowing its benefits and risks might be more effective.

Author’s Bio

Alexander Reid

Alexander Reid is a kratom expert and journalist who discovered Kratom about a decade ago. He is a kratom strain enthusiast who has profound knowledge of Kratom and its variety of products that are available in the market. He immensely enjoys delving deep into research and studying Kratom and its various strains. Please reach out to him if you have any questions or comments by emailing: alexander@newdawnkratom.com. You can also connect with him on twitter- https://twitter.com/Alexand65019433 and LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexander-reid-6755a5250/.