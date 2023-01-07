Tompkins Ties O’Connor in MOJO Showcase Soccer

By Terry Carter

In an early test for Tompkins, the Falcons battled San Antonio O’Connor to a 0-0 tie on Friday at Legacy Stadium in a defensive boys’ soccer contest during the 2023 MOJO Showcase.

Tompkins head coach Tom Jones said his Falcons are young, but working hard to compete this winter in a competitive district and region. He said he hopes his team will be among the top 4-5 in District 19-6A, which has become a powerful force in recent years.

“We lost 22 seniors last year. We are just trying to grow, and I think we grew tonight,” Jones said after the match.

In other tournament action, top-ranked Seven Lakes scored a pair of wins Thursday and Friday. On Friday the Spartans hammered Spring Branch Memorial, 7-0, after shutting out SA Johnson, 4-0 on Thursday at Legacy.

Jordan defeated Victoria West, 4-0, on Friday and tied Ridge Point, 0-0, on the Warriors’ home field Thursday. Katy downed Royal, 9-2, on Thursday

Morton Ranch tied Terry, 2-2, on Thursday before edging North Shore, 3-2, on Friday at home. The Maps will test their mettle again Saturday at 3pm at home against Cy Woods.

Taylor defeated Strake Jesuit, 1-0, in a tough test on Friday after downing Victoria East on Thursday, 3-1, at Rhodes Stadium. Paetow beat Cy Ranch, 2-0, on Friday.