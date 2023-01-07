Katy Teamwork Downs Lady Spartans

By Terry Carter

The ranked Katy Lady Tigers rallied and rallied again to defeat a talented Seven Lakes girls’ basketball team this week, 54-49, in the Lady Spartans’ home gym.

But it wasn’t easy victory. Seven Lakes got off to a quick start, taking a 12-6 lead in the opening period. But Katy clawed back in true Lady Tiger form, closing the gap to 23-20 at intermission.

For Katy (21-1, 7-0), the win is the continuation of a strong season for the balanced team that is strong on defense and not relying on a single star. Fifteen consecutive victories since a loss to Laredo United South in November, Katy has one of the best teams in Katy head coach Shanna Marhofer’s career.

“Honestly I think this is one of the best teams I’ve coached in the last 21 years. I’ve had many good teams, but this team is deep — and I have so many weapons,” Marholfer said after the game. “You have to guard all five of our girls because they can all score.”

Katy outscored Seven Lakes (12-12, 3-4) 35-26 in the second half, including a 20-13 run in the final quarter to win with four players in double figures.

Katy 6-0 junior Nyla Wold led the Lady Tigers with 14 points. Senior Lyric Barr added 12 points, Brianna Nelson contributed 11, and Ella Robinson scored 10 to keep the Lady Spartan defense busy.

During the late rally, the Lady Tigers converted 7-of-9 free throws to pull away in the final minutes. For the game, Katy connected on 14-of-18 free throws. Seven Lakes also shot well from the stripe, converting 11-of-14.

Justice Carlton and sister Madison Carlton scored 39-of-49 Seven Lakes points in the game. They finished as the two highest scorers in the District 19-6A contest with Justice pouring in 22 points, including a perfect 6-of-6 on free throws. Madison finished with 17 points and connected on 3-of-6 free throws.

Seven Lakes head coach Angela Spurlock said after the game her team had not put its starting five on the court until this game due to injuries that have slowed the Lady Spartans’ progress and record. The record may be misleading.

So the 33-7 regional semifinal team led by Justice last year has not arrived to play yet. Spurlock said she is hopeful her girls will make a run in January and climb from sixth place in 19-6A standings currently to a top-4 playoff spot by February.

That’s not an easy task, however, as once-beaten Katy is challenged by second-place Tompkins (17-5, 6-1), which lost to Katy, 42-41, and Cinco Ranch (19-6, 5-2). Those three teams are all ranked in regional polls currently.