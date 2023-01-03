Cornyn: Greater Houston Area to Receive $1.2M to Improve Mental Health Resources in Schools

Funding Authorized By Cornyn’s Mental Health & School Safety Bill Signed Into Law After Uvalde Shooting

Two Greater Houston area Independent School Districts were awarded federal grants totaling $1,232,222 to hire additional licensed mental health providers, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s School-based Mental Health Grant program, which was recently authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law on June 25, 2022. This targeted legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health counselors in Texas schools.”

Recipient Award Amount Pasadena Independent School District $1,058,482 Humble Independent School District $173,740 TOTAL $1,232,222

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.