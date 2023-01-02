Spartans Top-Ranked Boys’ Soccer Team

By Terry Carter

Preseason soccer rankings favor District 19-6A teams, especially Seven Lakes.

The Spartans, who qualified for their first UIL State Soccer Tournament in 2022 last spring, are top-ranked in several rankings of top high school soccer teams.

Lethal Soccer’s Coaches/Media ranking for 6A-Region 3 shows Seven Lakes as the preseason favorite, and Tompkins holding down the 11th spot. No. 17 Cinco Ranch and No. 19 Jordan also are in the Top 20 boys’ teams in the region. Jordan qualified for its first state tournament in 5A in the spring as well.

In preparation for the season, the Spartans dropped a 2-1 season-opening match on Friday to The Woodlands. However Seven Lakes returns great speed and ball-handling skill among its talented roster.

Taylor, which is not ranked, just finished a perfect 4-0 run through December scrimmages, and the Mustangs hope to be actively pursuing a playoff spot this season.

The Mustangs’ leading scorer, forward Alei Sabek, returns to inspire Taylor’s goal-scoring ability.

The Spartans return a variety of talent, including Noa Stasic, Hunter Merritt and Daniel Ejerenwa.

In 2022, Seven Lakes, coached by Jimmy Krueger, played brilliantly. The Spartans finished the season 20-2-3, 8-1-3 in district play. They captured the team’s first Region III trophy and played in the state semifinal, falling to Plano, 3-2.

CUTLINE

IMAGE 1378

Seven Lakes senior Hunter Merritt (9) will again play a key role for the Spartans as they chase a second ticket to state this soccer season in the competitive District 19-6A. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos.com)

IMAGE 1582

Seven Lakes players and fans celebrate their Region 3-6A champion last spring, which was the first state-qualifying soccer. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos.com)