New Year Resolution: Add Law of Attraction To Your Routine

By Terry Carter, RTT, CHyp.

As we enter the New Year, it’s appropriate to share several of the overlooked laws of life that can benefit us tremendously if we learn the inner workings. May these “laws” benefit you in your pursuit of a dynamic, empowered 2023.

The first and most famous of the overlooked laws is The Law of Attraction, which impacts every area of life. Many may also know this law by another name: Flow

It’s related to attracting what you focus your inner thoughts and beliefs on. One of the most profound rules of the human mind, detailed by world renowned therapist Marisa Peer and others, is that conflicting thoughts cancel each other out — producing little or no result.

Many, including philosopher Bruce Lee, have written a similar statement to what hangs in my office: “As you think, so shall you become.” I would take this a step farther and suggest that your deepest beliefs control your outward destination.

The Law of Attraction is powerful and becomes obvious in many areas of life:

A baseball/softball player wants to hit home runs, but that athlete is afraid of the inside pitch and jumps out of the batter’s box until they adopt a better mindset for hitting. Ask any hitting coach: Stepping out of the batting box is not ideal for making contact

A person who is afraid of rejection, but wants to date a special friend, will more likely take no action because of conflicting ideas in their mind. Only one idea can dictate your actions. If both are influencing you from opposite points, the end result is mostly no gain and plenty of pain.

The Law of Attraction is primarily focused on values and inner belief systems in the mind, which when used consistently can assist your progress in the outer world. For example, if you think exclusively about acquiring money yet take no action, it doesn’t translate into you finding, inheriting or making more money, does it?

However seeing yourself as a work in progress by reading personal development books, attending seminars to boost knowledge, planning, goal-setting, meditating and working with a life or mindset coach can boost your self-confidence, ability to overcome mental blocks and career obstacles.

Regardless of age, history, education or any other factor, if you are willing to learn and use empowering principles consistently, your career, relationships and possibilities win 2023 will thrive like never before.

Be aware that the Law of Attraction is affected not just by your thoughts, beliefs and words. Your friends and acquaintances can also enhance your thriving quotient or poison it if you allow small thinking and/or negative advice to pollute a goal to thrive. Be aware of who you invest time with. Make certain they are where you want to be in life.

Finally set high, yet achievable, written goals, both short- and long-term, and pursue them relentlessly, consistently.

Whether you seek love and marriage, joy and happiness, money and time or just health and healing, the Law of Attraction is widely known as an ally when you choose to empower your future for better results. It works for high achievers, students, athletes, parents and executives.

_____

NOTE: This article is only an educational overview of the power of the mind. It is not to be used to diagnose, treat or evaluate any medical condition without professional medical advice.