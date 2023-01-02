Katy Girls’ Basketball Team Dominant

By Terry Carter

The Katy Lady Tigers are playing at a high level this season.

Katy (20-1, 6-0) squeaked by a disciplined Tompkins squad, 42-41, after a 15-7 run in the fourth quarter on Nov. 22 in the Lady Tigers’ closest District 19-6A game. Other than that, Katy has sailed past local foes.

Wins over The Woodlands, 55-45, Klein, 54-35, SA Reagan, 48-39, Bridgeland, 58-35 have sparked the competitive fires for Katy this season.

Led by a host of team players, Katy is 10-0 at home this season, and its only loss is to United South (Laredo) on Nov. 18. Katy head basketball coach Shanna Marhofer led the Lady Tigers to a 23-9 season last year. And the team has that much talent now or more.

Tompkins (15-5, 4-1) holds second place in the league race, ahead of Cinco Ranch (19-6, 5-2) and Paetow (12-7, 4-2) currently. Taylor, Seven Lakes and Jordan make up the next three teams in the race. Mayde Creek and Morton Ranch report no district wins in girls’ basketball this season.

Upcoming games include: