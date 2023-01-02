Katy Girls’ Basketball Team Dominant

By Terry Carter

The Katy Lady Tigers are playing at a high level this season.

Katy (20-1, 6-0) squeaked by a disciplined Tompkins squad, 42-41, after a 15-7 run in the fourth quarter on Nov. 22 in the Lady Tigers’ closest District 19-6A game. Other than that, Katy has sailed past local foes.

Wins over The Woodlands, 55-45, Klein, 54-35, SA Reagan, 48-39, Bridgeland, 58-35 have sparked the competitive fires for Katy this season.

Led by a host of team players, Katy is 10-0 at home this season, and its only loss is to United South (Laredo) on Nov. 18. Katy head basketball coach Shanna Marhofer led the Lady Tigers to a 23-9 season last year. And the team has that much talent now or more.

Tompkins (15-5, 4-1) holds second place in the league race, ahead of Cinco Ranch (19-6, 5-2) and Paetow (12-7, 4-2) currently. Taylor, Seven Lakes and Jordan make up the next three teams in the race. Mayde Creek and Morton Ranch report no district wins in girls’ basketball this season.

Upcoming games include:

  • Jordan @Tompkins on Tuesday at 7pm
  • Katy @Seven Lakes on Tuesday at 7pm
  • Paetow @Taylor on Tuesday at 7 pm
  • Mayde Creek @Morton Ranch on Tuesday at 7pm

Seven Lakes standout Justice Carlton (30) is one of many athletes attracting college scouts to local games. Katy and Tompkins are also talented teams. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)