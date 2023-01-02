FOOTBALL: The Year In Review

By Terry Carter

2022 proved to be another standout year for Katy ISD athletics as individual state champions were crowned in several sports. And our local football teams seriously challenged for more championship hardware.

Katy, Cinco Ranch, Tompkins and Morton Ranch reached the playoffs with a combined regular-season record worthy of District 19-6A’s reputation as the toughest district in Texas football.

KATY

In football, the Katy Tigers set the pace in 2022 by finishing a perfect 8-0 in the larger, 9-team District 19-6A race. Behind the dynamic rushing duo of RBs Seth Davis and Dallas Glass, the Tigers finished 14-1.

The single Katy loss featured a 6A Division 2, state semifinal showdown with Vandergrift kicking a late field goal to win, 38-35. Both teams played well, and Katy rallied to tie the contest on several occasions. But for every long TD run by senior RBs Davis or Glass, the Viper responded with a score of their own.

Davis finished with 1,858 yards and 29 TDs while Glass ran for 1,256 yards. Both averaged better than 9 yards per carry as the Tiger offensive line proved very effective. Katy QB Caleb Koger completed 82-of-145 passes for 1,287 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs. Katy outscored its opposition, 733-236 in 15 games.

The Tigers rolled through Region III-6A competition in the postseason. They defeated Clements, 59-0; Memorial, 62-21; Summer Creek, 35-7; and CE King, 56-34 to take another Region III trophy.

CINCO RANCH

Cinco Ranch and Tompkins each finished with a pair of district losses in this rugged league. Cinco Ranch (9-4, 6-2) finished second in 19-6A with the offensive firepower of QB Gavin Rutherford. Rutherford completed 209-of-340 passes for 3,326 passing yards, 32 TDs, six interceptions.

WR Seth Salverino led all 19-6A receivers with 1,199 receiving yards on 51 catches for a 23.51 yard average and 11 TDs. Cinco Ranch WR Noah Abboud featured a district-high 12 TD catches on 45 receptions. WR Fischer Reed and RB Sam McKnight contributed significantly also.

The Cougars lost only to Morton Ranch in a 77-63 scoring bonanza and to Katy, 56-28, in district play. In postseason Cinco Ranch defeated George Ranch and Cy-Fair, 13-10, before bowing to 6A state finalist North Shore, 49-21, in the Region III semifinal.

TOMPKINS

The Tompkins Falcons (8-3, 6-2) employed a stout defense that permitted wins over Cy Ranch and Bridgeland. However Katy pulled out a 14-13 win, and Cinco Ranch rolled to a 42-14 victory the next week in 19-6A play.

Yet Tompkins bounced back for six consecutive wins behind the running of RB Caleb Blocker with 1,150 yards, 13 TDs and Caleb Komolafe with 895 yards, 15 TDs. After clinching third in district play, the Falcons played in Division I with Cinco Ranch and tackled Ridge Point in bi-district play. Junior QB/WR athlete Wyatt Young connected on 54-of-74 passes for 685 yards, 7 TDs and zero INTs.

The playoff game required double OT before Ridge Point scored on a 2-point conversion to win 35-33. Komolafe ran for an impressive 189 yards and two CDs for Tompkins.

MORTON RANCH

Led by the quickness of standout RB Santana Scott and Morton Ranch blocking and teamwork, the Mavericks (7-4, 5-3) to edge out Jordan (5-5, 4-4) and Paetow (5-5, 4-4) for the final playoff spot.

Maverick QB Josh Johnson completed 80-of-142 passes for 1,531 yards and 13 TDs, 2 INTs. Scott rushed for 1,444 yards, 14 TDs. In the Division 2 playoffs with Katy, Morton Ranch dropped its bi-district contest against Hightower, 29-14.

Image 1216

Katy senior RB Seth Davis (23) set the Katy career rushing record in his final high school game against Vandergrift this season. The Tigers relied on a strong running game to finish 14-1 this fall. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)