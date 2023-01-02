By: Tom Behrens

An item of discussion of the Brookshire Economic Council meeting on October 28, 2022, consisted of approval of a contract to paint the Waller County Historical Museum, among other city buildings.

The Museum is located at 5th and Cooper Streets in Brookshire. Located in the historic Donigan home, it is recognized as one of the finest examples of a small “house” museum in the area.

According to information available from Waller County Texas Historical Commission, Paul Donigan, (1862-1930) a native of Turkey, came to the United States about 1890 to attend medical school. The presence of relatives in the area brought him to Brookshire upon graduation. In 1910 Dr. Donigan built this home for his wife, Rebecca (1863-1954). The main floor was on the second level. The lower floor served as a cellar and Donigan’s medical office. The pyramidal roof house features a wrap around porch with neo-classical influences.

The Museum is given over primarily to recreating period scenes but includes two rooms of displays which are changed every two months. It also includes a display of Dr. Donigan’s office as it would have appeared in the early 1900’s.

The Museum was recorded as a Texas Historic Landmark in 1985 and its archives are a designated resource center for historical research attracting researchers including the author of “Texas”, James Michener, and Houston’s Ray Miller.

The Economic Council made a motion to accept the bid from Going West Industries; the motion carried.

If you have never visited the Museum, I think you will be surprised of the history recorded right here in Brookshire.

The Museum is open to the public Wednesday and Friday, 10 am – 2 pm. More information about the Museum can obtained by calling 281-934-2826 or from the museum website www.wallercountyhistory.org.