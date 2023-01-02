BASKETBALL UPDATE: Spartans Leading Close Race

By Terry Carter

As the holiday break concludes, the Seven Lakes boys’ basketball team holds a narrow lead over Jordan, Cinco Ranch and Taylor.

Seven Lakes (20-4, 5-0) has a slim lead over Jordan (17-5, 4-1), Cinco Ranch (15-7, 4-1) and Taylor (16-7, 3-1) as District 19-5A play kicks into gear again this week.

2022 regional tournament qualifier Mayde Creek (10-8, 1-4) appears to be searching for the Ram magic at the moment. But they have played quality opponents to prepare for league play and should make a run at the playoffs.

In the 9-team district, teams will begin play by the weekend. Many squads, including Seven Lakes, will play during the week. The Spartans take on 10-10 Katy in an away game on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Seven Lakes faces rival Cinco Ranch on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a home contest that will be the first-of-two meetings between these playoff hopefuls. The Spartans closest first-round game resulted in a 10-point victory over Jordan

The Spartans are ranked fifth among Region III teams, according to MaxPreps. But it’s a long way to the playoffs in February.

The Mayde Creek Rams have staggered in the first round of district play, edging Katy 73-72. But then the Rams dropped 1-point games to Taylor and Tompkins before the holiday break. Mayde Creek resumes district play on Wednesday with a home game against 6-12 Morton Ranch.

IMAGE 1155

Cinco Ranch sophomore guard Prince Jones-Bynum (0) brings the basketball upcourt against Katy in a recent District 19-6A game won by the Cougars. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)