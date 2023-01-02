19-6A Trio Ranked Among Top 6 In Region

By Terry Carter

In 2022, the playoff showdown between Ridge Point and Seven Lakes in girls’ soccer was brutal, physical ballet. Eventually Ridge Point won 5-4 on penalty kicks after 80 minutes of scoreless play.

Ridge Point seemed to have control of the tempo and a quicker timing in their footwork that provided an advantage that day.

This season Ridge Point begins the year at No. 1, and No. 2 Seven Lakes is in hot pursuit already. In fact many District 19-6A girls’ soccer teams are.

Three-of-the-top-six teams from Region III-6A are 19-6A rivals: No. Seven Lakes, No. 4 Katy and No. 6 Tompkins. No. 11 Cinco Ranch and No. 12 Jordan are also in the running. Region III features the usual stalwarts and rivals, from No. 3 Stratford and No. 5 Memorial to No. 10 Kingwood.

Back for Seven Lakes this season are leading scorer FWD Haydan Erck, GK Maddy Rich, Wagoner Towsen, Rebecca Romero and others. Rich is regarded as one of the best goal keepers in Texas. She provides a strong base for the team as they face stronger foes.

Expect powerful matches in tournaments in district play this season. All teams qualifying for the postseason also stand a chance to earning a spot in the Region III tournament.

IMAGE 12

Region III has plenty of talented teams hungry for a chance to get to the state tournament. Seven Lakes, Tompkins and Katy are among the very best in Region 3 this season. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)

IMAGE 1511

Lady Spartan senior Maddy Rich is a standout goalkeeper, one of the best in Texas. She is the anchor for Seven Lakes girls’ soccer this year. (photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)