How to Pot Artificial Plants

Your gorgeous artificial plants are finally here! The hanging baskets, faux flowers and trees you ordered during the sale have now safely arrived on your doorstep!

You’re super excited to open your boxes and reveal all the beautiful plants… until you see the pots. Your plants have come in plain, cheap-looking black or white plastic pots.

While faux plants have received a design makeover and have become more realistic looking, their plastic container, filled with hardened faux dirt as a substitute for soil, is a dead giveaway that they are, well, fake.

So why do artificial plants often come in these hideous-looking starter pots?

There is a good reason for that! The initial pot is there to protect your plant and to make restyling and repotting it super easy.

Many think buying a couple of fake plants and placing them in a corner or hanging them from the ceiling is all that’s needed (well, technically, it is!).

But the point of buying fake plants is that you want them to look just as good and life-like as real ones without any of the work.

No matter how real your artificial greenery looks, they will still look fake if you do not style them properly or leave them in their original pot!

Thus, we highly recommend repotting your artificial plants and trees into more decorative and attractive pots or planters every time!

It’s actually quite simple to do; here’s what you need to know.

Choosing the Right Size Pot

Finding the right size pots for your plants can be a bit tricky.

As a rule of thumb, always check the starter pot dimensions. You can do that using a measuring tape or by checking the specifications provided by your faux plant shop. Add around 5cm to 10cm to the diameter when choosing your new pot, and make sure it is at least the same height.

The trick is to always go with a bigger pot that is wide and deep enough to hold the original plastic pot and allows you to add more soil to give the base more stability.

Faux trees, for example, typically come in a tiny container compared to their bushy top. Sometimes these smaller bases do not do a great job anchoring the tree, and it becomes top-heavy.

A slight push would just tip it over!

So, adding some weight and dimension at the base is an excellent way to balance it all out. Balance is essential when kids and pets are zooming around the house. We are all for safety first!

If you are wondering what to add to give your faux tree a more weighted base, we’ve got a few simple but stunning ideas for you. Why not

add natural soil to your pot to give it a “Hey, I’m alive” look and feel, or

use decorative stones and pebbles.

For a more securely weighted base, you could place bricks in the pot or

visit a nearby thrift store to buy an old weight plate that’s selling for cheap. You can then glue it to the base of the original pot with a hot glue gun.

Choosing a larger, decorative pot allows you to add extra weight AND extra style and colour.

Repotting Instructions

Now that you’ve chosen your pot for your faux plant, it’s time to get to work and get your hands dirty.

Unlike repotting real plants, this is an easy project. There’s no need for drainage holes or finding the right potting mix.

All you have to do is pop the existing pot into your new one, then add enough soil – or your decorative pebbles)to completely cover the base – et voila, you’re done!

We’ll let you in on a little secret.

To make future repotting even easier, only ever add a top layer of soil to your pot. Because the soil dries and hardens over time, removing it when repotting to a different pot will feel like knocking away at a cement block.

The simple trick is to fill the base of the pot with leftover styrofoam packaging you may have at home. This method works exceptionally well for hanging plants as styrofoam is lightweight. Wedge pieces around the original pot so it sits firm and tight and cannot move. Then cover your work with a brown cloth or a piece of cardboard. To finish it off, add a bit of soil or fake moss to cover up everything and make it look oh-so-real.

Repotting Pre-potted Items

Some artificial plants come pre-potted in ready-to-place pots such as patio planters, window boxes or hanging baskets. These aren’t designed to be removed from the pots they come in; they are securely glued into place.

However, if you are set on changing vessels, you can try pulling or cutting them. But beware that this may damage the plants.

A safer alternative is to repot them into a bigger-sized pot.

Choose a new pot that is taller and deeper to conceal the rim of the smaller pot nestled inside effectively.

When choosing a pot, always go with one that complements your space. For a rustic, cozy vibe, opt for a woven basket. For a more formal look, a stone finish will add a touch of elegance.

To fill up your new pot, simply follow the steps above, and you’re all set to display your creation on the porch, patio or your favourite spot indoors. It’ll make for a delightful reminder of spring and bring a tranquil touch to any space.

Bring life and colour to any room

Artificial plants are better for home decor and make a practical alternative to natural greenery. They can be placed anywhere in any part of the house and still bloom for years. They won’t need sun, water or fertiliser, which makes them a wonderfully easy option when styling your home or workspace.

Simply repot these beauties into decorative pots and planters that suit your aesthetics. Even if you don’t have a green thumb, watch your home transform into a fresh green paradise of peace and tranquillity.