8 Useful Promo Items That Can Be Used Around the House

There are tons of must-have household items people need to keep their homes comfortable and convenient. That being said, many businesses fail to combine these items with promotional marketing campaigns. If you want your company to run a promotional marketing campaign that steers away from the norm, you need to read this list. To stand out from the crowd, here are eight useful promo items that can be used around the house:

1. Flashlights

Flashlights are perfect for doing all kinds of important, if small, tasks around the house. That being said, they are used rarely enough that many people fail to stock up, and find themselves frustrated when the time comes to actually use them. Branding a flashlight, and giving them out to your customers, can make them appreciate your brand that much more when they find themselves “in the dark” later on.

2. First-Aid Kits

When you fall down, scrape your elbow, or suffer a minor burn, it’s important to quickly treat your injuries. Doing so ensures that you avoid infection or any complications with your otherwise-minor injury, after all. First-aid kits are key for keeping yourself protected. If you have kids, a quality first-aid kit is even more important to have around the house. Give your customers the gift of health with a branded first-aid kit.

3. Water Bottles

Staying hydrated is key to living a long, healthy life. If you want to embrace a healthy lifestyle, you’ll want a handy water bottle nearby at all times, so you can easily ingest the recommended amount of daily fresh water without hesitation. People become deeply attached to their water bottles, so if you give them a free branded water bottle, their opinion of your company’s value will be sure to skyrocket.

4. Fridge Magnets

Having a comfortable and cozy environment in your home is key to leading a happy life. Fridge magnets can spice up one of the most important rooms of your home while helping you hang up your favorite memories. Many people fail to go out and buy fridge magnets, however, and instead rely on promotional fridge magnets. Brand a magnet, and add your contact info (including any social media), and you can join this long, proud business tradition.

5. Portable Speakers

When you’re spending time at home, you want to relax to the fullest (especially after a long day at work). Portable speakers allow you to bring the joy of music into every single room of your home with ease. Thankfully, portable speakers have become incredibly cheap to buy in bulk over the last few years. For this reason, they are beginning to become a popular item to include in promotional gift marketing campaigns.

6. Tape Measures

Whether you’re doing some handiwork around the house or taking on a full-scale DIY project, you will need a tape measure to stay accurate and successful. For this reason, including a tape measure as a choice in your next promotional marketing campaign is highly recommended. Be sure to add your logo to the direct center of the tape measure that you’re giving out for the best possible aesthetic impact, however.

7. Coasters

There are many small, but incredibly useful household items that you can give out during a promotional marketing campaign. Coasters are especially popular, as they allow homeowners to keep their precious dining tables and coffee tables safe from unwanted coffee rings and water stains. The round, small, shape of coasters makes them perfect for slapping your brand onto them as well.

8. Phone Chargers

It’s incredibly easy to lose a phone charger. Most people have to replace their phone chargers once a year for this very reason. To help keep your customers prepared for that in-between time before they find a quality replacement, consider giving out emergency phone chargers with your brand emblazoned upon them. When your customers finally use this extra phone charger, they will immediately remember the kindness you provided to them, and their opinion of your company will be significantly boosted as a result.

Keep Your Customers’ Homes Convenient

By featuring these eight items in your next promotional marketing campaign, it’s easy to fill your customers’ homes with useful items featuring your brand. This handy and creative endeavor will greatly boost your ability to boost their opinion of your brand, while simultaneously making their day-to-day lives a bit more convenient. This one-two punch of promotion and kindness will stick with them, and make them much more likely to use your brand’s services down the road (in 2022, and beyond).