Oleg Krot and the NGO Techiia Foundation provided over $50,000 worth of life jackets to defenders of Ukraine

The whole world supports Ukraine in its fight against the aggressive invasion of the russian federation on its territory. The Ukrainian Navy received life jackets from the NGO Techiia Foundation. They help in case of a shock wave capable of throwing a person overboard.

The NGO Techiia Foundation is part of the international technological holding TECHIIA, founded by Oleg Krot and Yura Lazebnikov. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, businessmen actively joined in providing the defenders of Ukraine with the necessary equipment.

So, quite recently, the Ukrainian Navy received German-made AWN Supralite 150H vests. They are made of high-quality and reliable material, have high buoyancy (150N), and hold weight up to 120 kg. Reflective tapes are placed on their surface to make it easier for rescuers or friends to find the injured person. In case of poor visibility, the vest is equipped with a signal whistle.

Such equipment is very important because a soldier can be thrown overboard by an explosive wave. What’s more, a person can get a contusion or even lose consciousness. In this state, it is impossible to control your condition in the water. The probability of drowning is almost 100%. In order to avoid fatalities, you need equipment that will not burden or interfere with the performance of military tasks and will provide protection in critical situations.

Oleg Krot, the Managing Partner of the Techiia Foundation and TECHIIA holding, commented on the program: “We bought 800 vests. 500 are already serving our defenders, and another 300 are about to come to Ukraine. These vests are light, comfortable, and easy to fasten and unfasten. At the same time, they are reliable — there is no possibility of unzipping or breaking during the task. They are not afraid of minor damage either, because the material they are made from is very reliable.”

The military already uses the vests, so they had the opportunity to verify their reliability and even shared with the Foundation and patrons cases when lives were saved thanks to this purchase.

The total cost of the purchase is $57,000. Since the beginning of russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Techiia Foundation has purchased over $21.2 million worth of equipment for Ukrainian defenders. Individually, Oleg Krot purchased almost $40 million worth of aid.

TECHIIA is an international technological holding that unites more than 10 business projects and has expertise in the development of IT products and services, creation and sale of content, development, production, and distribution of merch, unmanned technologies, and production of new generation insulated glass units.

The NGO Techiia Foundation was founded in 2019 to implement social and charitable initiatives. The Foundation’s priorities are health care and the development of STEM education. Since the beginning of the full-scale military aggression of russia against Ukraine, the organization opened the “Supporting the freedom of Ukraine” direction. Based on the results of the Foundation’s activities, the TECHIIA holding won the “Partnership for Sustainable Development-2021” competition from the UN Global Compact Network in Ukraine.