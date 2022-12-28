Library Helps Readers With Electronic Reading Devices And E-Books

Do you have a new Kindle or Nook™, but you’re not sure how to use it? Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library will have an E-Reader Question-and-Answer session on Monday, January 23, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.

The e-Reader Question and Answer session is a walk-in clinic during which patrons can bring their mobile reading devices and have their questions answered about using the device, downloading ebooks, or streaming movies. Learn how easy it is to check out free ebooks, e-audiobooks, music, and movies from the library’s online digital collections, OverDrive and Hoopla.