January Children’s Programs At Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear, presents free children’s programs every month.

Family Story Time takes place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10:30 to 11:00 am, in the Meeting Room of the library. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

Each week has a different theme. The schedule for January is as follows:

January 3 and 4 – Snow Much Fun!

January 10 and 11 – Let’s Get Cozy

January 17 and 18 – Things That Pop

January 24 and 25 – Opposites

January 31 — Space

After-School Breaks – crafts, movies, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades 1 through 5 – take place on the 1st and 3rd Thursday, from 4:30-5:00 pm, in the Meeting Room. Materials for these programs are made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library. The schedule of activities is as follows:

January 5 – Building Club. Try out a LEGO building challenge, build a sand castle, or create a bot maze!

– Building Club. Try out a LEGO building challenge, build a sand castle, or create a bot maze! January 19 – Indoor Sidewalk Chalk