How Wide Can a Load Be Without a Permit in Texas?

There are more trucks in the state of Texas than there are anywhere else in the United States of America. Trucking is a very popular profession here and with all those vehicles on the road, some of them are going to be oversized. There are several different truck permits in Texas. When you have an oversized load, you will need a special permit for it.

If you have a vehicle that is over eight feet and six inches wide not including the rearview mirror, it will be considered an oversized vehicle. If it is over 14 feet high, you will also need a special oversized permit for it. Trucks that are over 80,000 lbs in gross weight will also need this type of permit.

If it is possible, you should try to get trucks that are just under oversized amount limits so you do not have to get permits. However, if you do have a truck that is oversized, you should get the necessary permits before heading out on the road. You should obtain these permits as far in advance as you possibly can. If you are caught driving without a permit, there could be steep fines.

It is a good idea to read your permits over carefully when you get them. Make sure the size and weight dimensions are correct. If they are not, they may be considered invalid.

How to Measure Your Truck

The width of a vehicle is measured from the outside. Measure from the points of the widest extremities of the vehicle. Measure the height starting at the roadbed and going to the highest point of the vehicle or the load itself.

The length goes from the foremost point of the truck to the rearmost point. If the truck’s load extends beyond the rearmost point of the vehicle, you will measure to the rearmost point of the load. As with all other loads, the weight of an oversized vehicle will be determined by the combination of vehicles and the load itself.

How Much Do the Permits Cost?

Whenever you buy an oversized truck permit in Texas, you will be expected to pay an administrative fee of $95. The cost of the actual permits will depend on how many counties you are traveling through. For example, if you are traveling through one to five counties, the cost of the permit will be $175. When you add that together with the $95 administrative cost, you would pay $270 total. If you are traveling through 6 to 20 counties, you would pay $250 for a trucking permit and $345 total.

Texas oversized permits are valid for three to five days.

Flags and Other Safety Devices

The state of Texas also requires flags and escorts when you are carrying what is considered to be a super load. You are only allowed to drive super loads at certain times of the day. You can operate superloads 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes one-half hour after sunset. This includes weekends.

Depending on the size of your super load, you will be required to have a certain number of escorts with you. These escort vehicles will drive in front or behind the truck itself. They will often be required to have lights. Vehicles that are over a certain size will have flags on them to warn other drivers of any dangers they may impose.

Driving oversized trucks can be very lucrative. However, the rules for oversized loads, and especially super loads can be very complex. It is best to hire a professional compliance company to assist you if you drive oversized loads.