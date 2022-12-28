Cinco Ranch Branch Library Adds New Programs For Infants & Families To Weekly Youth Activities

To kick off the new year in January, Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard in Katy, is adding several new programs – including Mother Goose Time for infants — to its regular schedule of youth activities!

Mother Goose Time — for pre-walking infants from age 1 month to 12 months – will take place on Tuesdays, from 10:15 to 10:45 am. This activity provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Attendance is limited and registration is required.

Stretches & Stories – for families with children of all ages — will take place on Thursdays, January 5 and 19, from 4:30 to 5:00 pm. Families will enjoy stories, participating in gentle yoga and dance, and learn calming breathing techniques. Families may bring yoga mats.

Family Game Night will take place on Monday, January 9, from 6:00 to 6:45 pm, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages are invited to play a variety of strategy and classic board games. Hear tips and tricks to help advance skill levels.

Family Build Night will take place on Monday, January 23, from 6:00 to 6:45 pm, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy a fun-filled building challenge using LEGOs and other mixed materials during this free-play time.

Creative Connections – activities for school-aged children in grades 4 through 8 – will take place on the 2nd and 4th Thursday, from 4:30 to 5:00 pm. The schedule of activities is as follows:

January 12 – Hour of Code. Students will learn about coding and improve their skills by playing coding games. This activity will take place in the Computer Lab.

– Hour of Code. Students will learn about coding and improve their skills by playing coding games. This activity will take place in the Computer Lab. January 26 – Game Day. Students will explore different strategy board games. This activity will take place in the Multi-purpose Room.

In addition to these new activities, the library will continue to present its regular schedule of free children’s programs – Family Story Time, Pajama Night Story Time, Kinder Korner, and After-School Breaks – throughout the month of January.

Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy. The schedule of Family Story Time activities is as follows:

January 4 and 5 – Colors

January 11 and 12 – Monkeys

January 18 and 19 – Baby Animals

January 25 and 26 – Dance Party

Pajama Night Story Time – an evening alternative for families unable to attend during the day – will take place on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, from 6:00 to 6:30 pm. The themes will be “Colors” and “Baby Animals.”

“Kinder Korner: Back-to-School Activities” will take place on Wednesday, January 11, from 4:30 to 5:00 pm. Kinder Korner is a time for kindergartners to enjoy stories, movies, crafts, and other activities. This month, students will learn about freezing weather and snow, and they will make their own fake snow.

“After-School Break: Homemade Lava Lamps” will take place on Wednesday, January 11, from 4:30 to 5:00 pm, in Meeting Room 2. This activity is for students in grades 1 through 5.