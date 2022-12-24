Katy ISD Tops Out the List

Tom Behrens

Among 15 school districts found within the Greater Houston area, Katy ISD continues to top the list with the largest number of student gains, 12,940 to be exact.

During the Katy ISD November Board meeting, Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) presented its annual demographics update revealing the rate of growth within Katy ISD boundaries. Growth continues at a steadfast level with 14.6 percent change in student enrollment in the past five years. Katy ISD consists of 74 schools, pre-k, elementary, junior hgh and senior high schools. The total student population is 92, 914.

Katy ISD Elementary schools opening from 2018 to 2021-2022 school year:

Amy Campbell Elementary (Elementary #41) opened in July 2018. Olga Leonard Elementary (Elementary #42), 2019; Peter McElwain Elementary (#43), 2020; Steve & Elaine Robertson Elementary (Elementary #44), 2022-2023 school year.

Katy ISD Junior High Schools and High Schools opening since 2019:

Joe M. Adams Junior High (Junior High #16), August 2019; Bill and Cindy Haskett Junior High (Junior High #17), August 2021and Jordan High School (High School #9), opened August 2020.

New Elementary schools that will be opening:

David and Terri Youngblood Elementary (Elementary #45) located at 25600 Longenbaugh Road, is in answer to the immense growth in the Elyson community should open August 2023. Estimated student population will be 1,2800.

Russell and Cindie Faldyn Elementary (Elementary #46) will be located at 25615 Clay Road.

Katy ISD Junior High School and High Schools:

Junior High School #18, 25747 Longenbaugh Road will open in fall 2024 and house 1,400 students. It will be located near Elementary #45 High School #10 will open in fall 2024 and will have a capacity of 3,000 students.

High School #10 will be located at 7800 Katy Hockley Road.

Katy ISD Teachers 2021-2022:

The Katy ISD website lists the district as having 5,603 teachers, 24.7 percent of the total Katy ISD staff. Complete Katy ISD staff is 11,018. Student-teacher ratio is 15.83. New principals were announced for Schmalz and Stephens Elementaries. Kara Fox is the new principal of Schmalz and Carole Langley will lead Stephens.

“Over the next 10 years, PASA projects 27,681 single-family units for Katy ISD, which is approximately 60 percent of new housing projections for the district,” said Kris Pool, a demographer with PASA. Additionally, over 17,000 multi-family occupancies are projected through 2032 “These occupancies are predominately in the northwest quadrant of the district where master-planned communities are projected for development through 2023.

To address the rapid growth taking place in the northwest of Katy ISD, demographers recommend additional elementary, junior high, and high schools in that area of the District.