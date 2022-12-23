Warm-Up is one of the essential parts of a game’s process. It increases your energy levels, body temperature, and blood flow. Not only this, but it also prepares your muscles for fast movements and quick reactions. Cricket is the sport of speed and agility. You can buy cricket equipment from the cricket store online in India, but you should do a few exercises before a match begins. So, here are 5 warm-up exercises you should do before a cricket match.

1. Calf Raise

Calf raise strengthens your calf’s muscles used in fielding and running. A few sets of 10 repetitions are sufficient before a cricket match. For this, you have to stand on your feet shoulder-width apart will allow you to perform them. Now, you are standing on the balls of your feet. Slowly lift your heels off the ground. Lift until your calf muscles are fully extended, and then lower yourself back to the floor to regain your starting position.

2. Hamstring Kicks

You need to do some warm-up exercises for the hamstrings muscles for 60 seconds. You have to stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. This is to allow you to perform the exercise. Now, if you want to stretch the hamstrings of your legs, stand straight on your toes and knees first and then push down on your toes. Now come forward by bending at the hips, so the hamstrings are stretched completely. Pull your navel in and avoid putting any pressure on your lumbar spine. These stretches will relax your hamstring muscles and allow you to stand upright again.

3. Lunges

Lunges are the most important exercises because it increases your speed, agility, and power. Lunges are performed by standing upright on both legs with your feet shoulder-width apart and then dropping one foot to the floor about an inch in front of you. Now come back to the starting position. Your stride should be medium and long, which is also very important for any cricketer because it improves their footwork and quickness.

4. Squats

The squat is the most important exercise to become a fast cricketer. Squats are performed by standing upright with feet shoulder-width apart, bending your knees until the knees are completely bent, and then lifting your bottom so that your thighs are parallel to the floor. So this will give you a strong base. Your feet should be wider than your shoulders, which will help you fall comfortably into the squat position.

5. Deltoi Stretches

Deltoid stretches are the most important exercises because they improve speed and agility. Whenever you are active, you should perform deltoid stretches. Perform these in the following manner; stand on your feet shoulder-width apart, now lift the small of your back to stretch it fully. You have to keep your head and neck straight while performing this exercise. So that it helps you in every movement you make on the field.

These are the 5 warm-up exercises you should do before a cricket match. You need to do them because, without warm-up exercises, your body will not be able to perform appropriately. Also, you have to choose proper cricket equipment to play good cricket. You can find online shopping bat and other cricket equipment to play professionally.