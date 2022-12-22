How Technology Lets Us Travel the World

Technology changes how we perceive the world and engage with one another. However, technology hasn’t had a huge impact on tourism. From an infrastructural perspective, technology makes it possible for flight controllers to manage worldwide flight maps, while financial technology makes it possible for travelers to withdraw funds no matter where they wander.

But what about the more wonderful aspects of travel? Technology struggles to emulate those unforgettable moments, whether sampling pasta in Rome, kayaking on a Thai beach, or hiking in the Andes. There’s nothing that can replace the flavor of pasta, the scent of the ocean, or the views from over 20,000 feet in the air.

At least, not yet. Technology, specifically through gaming, continues to revolutionize how we approach the physical world—and even how we escape reality. Even short-form games like online slots offer a chance to get away. For example, the 9 Masks of Fire slot is one of the world’s most popular casino games.

Part of its charm is its exotic and Indiana Jones-esque theme. It takes players to a world steeped in gold and mythology, which includes a Slots Temple and other bonus features. Throw in a bit of tribal chanting and drumming, and there’s enough tribal excitement to keep anyone engaged.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. When it comes to technology and travel, here are a few of the world’s most exciting new opportunities.

Digital Visits to the World’s Greatest Wonders

Back in 2020, Google Arts & Culture undertook a huge project to help people stuck at home explore the world. To do this, the company partnered with other groups to create virtual tours of major museums, landmarks, and locations of historic events around the globe. Today, you can find over 2,000 virtual tours straight from the company’s page.

Though dubbed ‘virtual reality tours’, there’s no clunky headset necessary. Visitors can navigate on the web page to start their tours immediately. The point-and-click interface might take some time to get used to, but it will take you straight to places like Chauvet Cave, a 36,000-year-old art gallery, or even Le Louvre.

VR Tourism Taking Off

Google’s foray into art and culture has helped change who accesses digital tours and why. In other words, virtual tours aren’t just for digital natives, but anyone who can navigate to Google’s webpage. However, there are a growing number of VR-first tours. In these cases, users will need a VR-ready headset.

Rather than use computer-generated images (CGI) to create a virtual world, VR companies like Immersion VR rely on mapping the real world. By doing this, they can transplant real locations into a virtual setting. What does this mean? With just a headset, VR fans can travel to the world’s exotic locations—no matter how far away they are geographically.

Uncover History, Culture, & Language

Video gaming is largely about passing the time. As we explored above, slots like 9 Masks of Fire can transplant gamers into totally new worlds. However, some games aren’t just designed to take a player to a new world—but also to educate about a different way of life. In North America, in particular, video games are used to educate and preserve indigenous languages, history, and culture.

The idea is to help people learn about different cultures through a gameplay experience. These run the gambit. They include Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna), an Iñupiat game that takes players on an immersive storytelling journey about life in the Arctic. Another is Mulaka, which explores the Tarahumara language and culture, which comes from the Southwest US and Northern Mexico.

In both cases, gamers aren’t just completing a new level. They’re also stepping into a new experience that highlights how certain people see the world—literally. For example, Mulaka’s developers focused on certain landscapes significant to the Tarahumara, including waterfalls and desserts. These backdrops are integral parts of the video game’s storyline, which also educate gamers on real-life locations that are still important to Tarahumara people.