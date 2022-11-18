What are the career opportunities in travel and tourism?

Travel and tourism are one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. These industries which encompass other sectors like food, travel, accommodation, and entertainment are widely considered the catalysts of economic growth and development. Tourism and hospitality employ millions of people globally and are a source of foreign exchange.

The lucrative prospects of working in the tourism and hospitality industry have raised the demand for BA in Tourism and Hospitality Management courses in universities across the world. It is because this program helps you learn the skills essential to thrive in the tourism sector.

The travel and tourism sector offers plenty of flexible job opportunities that most of us love. Let’s go through a few popular ones.

Travel manager

Travel managers are perhaps the most significant part of the travel and tourism industry. As a travel manager, you can work for corporates or travel agencies. Your main responsibility lies in creating travel policies and plans that cater to the customer or client’s needs.

A travel manager is responsible for covering all the aspects of a tourist package. You must make all the necessary arrangements such as food, travel, accommodation, and entertainment, plan and monitor the travel budget and expenses, and ensure the well-being of the client throughout.

Tour guide

You might have noticed people giving explanations to a group or individuals at various tourist destinations. That is the responsibility of a tour guide. As a tour guide, you must have adequate knowledge about the historical, cultural, and geographical facts of a place.

A tour guide accompanies people to provide them with assistance and information on significant places. To be a tour guide, you must possess good communication skills and knowledge of various languages. This is one of the most sought-after jobs due to its flexibility and the chances to travel.

Travel writer

In today’s digital world, content is king and several websites and companies try to create travel content that attracts people. Before every travel, people usually search on the internet to know more about the place and its attractions. These details are usually posted on websites by travel writers who either work with organisations or do freelancing.

You can produce articles on a variety of subjects regarding various tourist destinations and people will use it as a guide while visiting these places.

Travel agent

A travel agent works in a travel agency and has similar responsibilities to that of a travel manager. While the travel manager creates plans for the trips, it is the agents who execute them well. As an agent, you will be located at different places and have to ensure the comfort of the client by all means. You must assist them with travel, food, and accommodation when they reach a particular destination.

The tourism and hospitality industry presents opportunities in both the public and private sectors. The jobs are flexible and give you time to relax and have fun yourself. If you are someone who does not like the idea of sitting in offices for hours, then enrol in a tourism program today and start your dream career.