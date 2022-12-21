Moving can be a stressful and overwhelming experience, especially when you’re worried about the potential for damage to your belongings. It’s important to understand your rights and what movers are liable for when you’re planning a move.

From understanding the different types of insurance available to making sure your belongings are properly packed, there are several things you can do to ensure your move is free of damage.

Read on to find out more about movers’ liabilities and the steps you can take to ensure your belongings stay safe throughout the moving process.

Overview of Movers’ Liabilities

The only legal responsibility a mover has is to transport your items from one place to another. With that in mind, it’s important to understand the potential for damage that may occur during the moving process.

Several things can cause damage to your possessions, including poor packing, rough handling, weather conditions, or movers’ negligence. Your movers are liable for any damages that occur during the loading, unloading, and transportation of your items.

On the other hand, your movers are not responsible for any damage that happens before or after the moving process. Additionally, the movers are not responsible for the items inside the containers once they’re packed. If something gets damaged while inside the container, the damage is not the mover’s fault.

Types of Insurance

There are several types of insurance you can purchase to protect your belongings during the moving process. These include general liability insurance, auto liability insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, and property insurance.

General Liability Insurance: This type of insurance protects your movers if they injure someone on the job or if they damage someone else’s property. It also covers your belongings in case of damage or loss.

Full Value Protection: Your mover is responsible for the full replacement cost of any lost or damaged items in your shipment if you have full value protection.

Released Value Protection: Although it is supplied at no additional expense, this policy offers just bare-bones security. Up to 60 cents per pound will be paid to you for an item if you have released value protection.

Safebound Moving and Storage offers several types of moving valuation coverage, including Released Value Protection, Full Value Protection, and Third-Party Moving Insurance, giving you one less thing to worry about when you are moving.

Proper Packing Techniques

Movers can damage your items if they aren’t packed properly in the first place. There are several packing tips to keep in mind to reduce the risk of damage to your belongings during the move. Make sure your items are properly protected from being crushed. Use heavy-duty containers and packing materials for fragile items. Also ensure that your items are properly identified, wrapped, and secured inside each container, and avoid stacking heavier objects on top of fragile items.

Choosing the Right Movers

Choosing the right movers is one of the most important steps in making sure your move is free of loss or damage. It’s important to select a mover who properly fits your needs.

You can expect your mover to provide certain services. For example, your mover should provide you with a clear, written estimate, including all additional costs. They should also clearly mention the method of transportation, the risks associated with the transportation, and the name and phone number of the insurance company providing coverage.

Documentation of Damage

Whether your items are damaged by the movers or by an accident that happens during the moving process, you need to document it. Take photos of any damage and keep the receipts for any repairs you make. If you have insurance, you’ll need these records to file a claim. It’s important to keep these records even if you aren’t planning on filing a claim. This will help you replace your damaged items at a later date.

Moving Insurance

If your belongings are damaged or lost during the moving process, you need to file a claim with your insurance company. If you don’t have movers’ insurance, you may be able to purchase one from the moving company. This type of insurance is not regulated by a government agency, so the coverage may be limited. If you file a claim with your moving insurance, you may be required to pay a deductible. This is a one-time fee that’s charged when you file a claim.

Conclusion

Moving may be a difficult and challenging time, especially if you’re concerned about your possessions getting damaged. It’s important to understand your rights and what movers are liable for when you’re planning a move. Choosing the right movers, making sure your items are properly packed, and keeping track of your records are just a few ways you can make sure your move is free of damage.