40 Burning Hot game review

Burning Hot is a fruit-themed slot machine released by EGT on October 5, 2017. It comes with 5 reels, 3 rows, and 40 paylines (hence the name), and you benefit from an ever-expanding collection of wild symbols and scatters in the main game. There's no free spins feature, but you can still win up to 4,000 times your real bet in this medium-volatility slot.

Percentage of Payout to Player (RTP), Volatility and Technical Data

40 Burning Hot doesn’t have a default payout percentage (RTP) set by EGT, but some sources claim that the RTP in this slot machine is 95.93% (which is pretty close to the industry average). Either way, this is an average volatility slot, and so some of your spins will be loss-making before you can win big.

Slot Overview

The 40 Burning Hot slot has a progressive jackpot, and you can win 4 different progressive jackpots at any time. Although technically a video slot (because it has 5 reels), it still mimics the old classic “fruit” slot machines you find in pubs and regular casinos. This is the third slot in the popular EGT series, and as the name implies, it is played on 40 paylines. The volatility in this slot is medium, but the maximum possible winnings here are, x4000 of your current bet. Any fans of the previous series of slots will like this one, and you can win some pretty solid payouts here as well.

Slot symbols

In 40 Burning Hot, there’s 1 joker and 2 different scatters, in addition to the classic fruit machine symbols. You have to roll a combination of 3 to 5 payline symbols to win (except for the purple star scatter):

For 5 dollar scatters on one payline, you’ll get x100 of your active bet

For 3 purple star scatters on reels 1,3 and 5, you’ll get x20 of your active bet

For 5 sevens symbols on one payline, you’ll get x75 of your existing bet

For 5 grapes on a payline, you’ll get x12.5 of your bet

For 5 watermelon symbols on a payline, you get x12.5 of your bet

For 5 bell symbols on a payline, you’ll get x5 of your action bet

For 5 low value symbols, like a cherry, lemon, plum, or orange, on a single payline, you’ll get x2.5 of your active bet.

You won’t get anything for the 4-leaf clover joker, but it can replace other symbols on reels 2, 3 and 4.

Bonus Features

In addition to serving as a regular wild symbol, the 4-leaf clover joker can also expand to cover the entire reel when it is part of a winning combination. It can greatly increase your winnings, and it’s a nice feature that you can activate during spins in the main game.

The scatters in 40 Burning Hot slots do not trigger the free spins feature as you are used to seeing in other slot machines. Instead, thanks to them, you can win a pretty good amount of money. Thanks to $5 scatters on a payline you can win a x4000 jackpot from your existing bet while the purple star scatter can land anywhere on reels 1, 3 and 5, which can also help you win big sums.

Also, worth mentioning is the chance game in 40 Burning Hot slots. You can choose this feature whenever you win, and you can choose between red and black in a 50/50 game, where you can double your winnings or lose them. You can try to double your winnings all you want if you want, but you also risk losing it.

Free Spins

There is no free spins feature in 40 Burning Hot slots. It’s a very simple slot that is similar to regular “fruit” slot machines, and they don’t usually have a bonus round with free spins.

Jackpot in the slot.

If you look at the reels, you’ll see 4 different jackpots, each assigned to 1 of 4 decks. These jackpots can be won at any time, and when you activate the jackpot bonus game, you will be taken to a new screen. Here, you have to choose 3 of the 12 cards that are closed. When you find 3 cards of the same suit, you will win the jackpot corresponding to the suit of the card you selected.

Conclusion

Relax with 40 Burning Hot, the latest release from EGT Interactive. It is a classic slot machine with quality graphics and exciting gameplay. All video slot fans will be impressed by the exciting bonuses and generous payouts. 40 Burning Hot has 5 reels, 4 rows and 40 paylines as well as jokers, scatters and jackpots. Spin the reels, match the fruit rows and win big!