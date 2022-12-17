Taking a Closer Look at Drought and Water Scarcity in Texas

Water is a vital resource necessary to sustain Texas’ rapidly expanding population and thriving economy. This month’s Fiscal Notes explores the effects of drought and highlights the necessity of statewide water planning and the Comptroller’s recent Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition .

“Whether in times of drought or flood, responsible water management ensures Texans see water as a resource — not a crisis. Texans around the state are employing innovative strategies to turn our water challenges into opportunities,” says Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Drought and water scarcity impact all aspects of Texans’ daily lives, affecting everything from the state’s robust agricultural and livestock industries to municipal water providers. As the state continues to experience its worst drought since 2011, innovative water strategies and conservation practices become increasingly critical.

Across Texas, organizations are taking on the important task of monitoring and protecting the state’s water supplies while planning for future water needs.