Students from The Village School Advance to All School Spelling Bee

Fifty-seven students from The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private day and boarding school located in Houston, recently competed in a middle school spelling bee. Of those 57 students, 22 will advance to participate in Village’s All School Spelling Bee, scheduled to take place on January 18.

“We are extremely proud of our students for their hard work and dedication. Spelling competitions are notorious for being challenging and we commend our students for participating and look forward to the All School Spelling Bee next month,” said Bill Delbrugge, Head of School at The Village School.

The middle students who are advancing include:

Hasan Ali

Arnavi Dua

Dalia Fierro

Amruta Gollakota

Jack He

Aadya Kumar

Gavin Liu

Syrena Davinder,

Oreoluwa Akintoye

Ebunoluwa Akintoye

Layla Barazi

Genevieve Gooch

Abir Dass

Grant Wintermark

Kaeden Hager

Ethan Ng

Angeli Thurlapati

Vedaant Kumar

Narayanan Murugappan

Janvi Natarajan

Ananya Pillaipakkam

Reya Sityani.

For more information about The Village School, visit thevillageschool.com.