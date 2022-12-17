Students from The Village School Advance to All School Spelling Bee

Fifty-seven students from The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private day and boarding school located in Houston, recently competed in a middle school spelling bee. Of those 57 students, 22 will advance to participate in Village’s All School Spelling Bee, scheduled to take place on January 18.
“We are extremely proud of our students for their hard work and dedication. Spelling competitions are notorious for being challenging and we commend our students for participating and look forward to the All School Spelling Bee next month,” said Bill Delbrugge, Head of School at The Village School.
The middle students who are advancing include:
- Hasan Ali
- Arnavi Dua
- Dalia Fierro
- Amruta Gollakota
- Jack He
- Aadya Kumar
- Gavin Liu
- Syrena Davinder,
- Oreoluwa Akintoye
- Ebunoluwa Akintoye
- Layla Barazi
- Genevieve Gooch
- Abir Dass
- Grant Wintermark
- Kaeden Hager
- Ethan Ng
- Angeli Thurlapati
- Vedaant Kumar
- Narayanan Murugappan
- Janvi Natarajan
- Ananya Pillaipakkam
- Reya Sityani.
