How to Prepare Your Business For its First Expo

Preparing your business for its first event can feel like quite an overwhelming process in both good and bad ways. It can be a sign that your venture is being seen as legitimated as you join fellow businesses to showcase what you’ve accomplished and what you strive to accomplish moving forward. Not only that, but it’s an opportunity to network, both with like-minded companies within your field and with people that may become your customers later down the line.

With that said, it’s not always easy to showcase your brand for the first time. Knowing what your brand is and knowing how to display it for an entirely uninitiated audience are two very different things. Not only that, but if you don’t know exactly what you’ll need, you can spend a lot of time frantically attempting to organise at times that you should be running your business.

To remedy this, we’ve put together a quick guide to help you through your first expo or conference, from preparations to displays. Keep in mind that a lot of this will be down to the particulars of your specific event. So, if you have requirements or specifics that are targeted to one event in particular, it’s important for you to find that out on your own and act accordingly.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at our guide.

Expos Need Supplies, And More Than You May Think

There are a number of reasons a business may wish to display itself at a conference. These may include:

Exposure to new audiences

Photography opportunities

The showcasing of new services

The chance to test new branding

Networking

Prior obligations

The chance to understand your competition

Each of these reasons is completely justified, and more likely than not, your reason for wanting to be part of such an event will be a combination of several. However, each will take slightly different materials and equipment, and this is something that must be prepared well in advance of the setup date.

From Tyvek wristbands and other merchandising that can be used to showcase your branding to business cards and branded pens that will offer potential clients or collaborators a more personal way to remember your business, many of these can be organised online.

For pens in particular, and items that have a defined or complex use, it’s important to read reviews and plan around manufacturers that have strong reputations. Offering a high-quality piece of stationery is always a classy move, but having one that simply doesn’t work can make for a frustrating association with your brand. You want to see your branding used with letters, not landfill.

Take Your Booth Branding Seriously

You may think that your booth can win people over with the pure charisma of your sales team alone, and you may be right. However, keep in mind that there are going to be dozens, if not hundreds of salespeople vying for attention, and you’re unlikely to get much attention if you can’t get noticed in the first place.

This is part of why booth branding is so vital to a successful expo hall booth, it gives you your first introduction to someone in a big, visual way. They say the first bite is with the eye, and if the audience doesn’t like the taste, they’re unlikely to go in for seconds.

Consider What Staff You’ll Really Need

Going to an expo and showcasing your brand can be a fantastic opportunity with the potential for great things, but it’s also expensive to get everyone transport and a hotel, especially if you’re travelling to another state. Not only that, but while some of you are at an event, there still needs to be a team ensuring that your business is still running while others are away. Because of this, making the choice of who goes and who stays will be an important factor that needs to be considered before you start organising other aspects of your trip.

Additionally, it’s important to keep this in mind if you’re going to be providing attending staff with custom promotional products such as business cards. These can take from a few days to a few weeks to print and prepare with a business card provider, thus why organising all of this early is absolutely paramount to smooth operations.

Planning for your first expo can be an anxiety-inducing experience, but it doesn’t have to be. With the right preparations, planning and consideration for your business situation, you’re sure to come out of it a success. Just remember that an expo is a chance to showcase your business’ best features, so make sure that whatever you do, you’re letting your branding shine.