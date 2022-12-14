The healthcare industry has seen rapid changes over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world adapts to the ‘new normal’, it is more important than ever that healthcare providers stay up to date with the latest technologies and trends in the industry. To help you understand these new advancements, here are 7 Healthcare Industry tech trends that you should be aware of.

Telemedicine & Telehealth

With social distancing turning out to be one of the primary methods of staying safe during the pandemic, telemedicine and telehealth have seen a dramatic rise. This technology allows healthcare providers to connect virtually with their patients, reducing physical interaction while maintaining quality care. This technology also helps reduce wait times for patients who have been struggling to book appointments with their doctors since the pandemic’s start.

AI & Machine Learning

Healthcare providers across different areas, such as medical imaging, drug delivery, and precision medicine, are using Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI can help detect diseases early on and provide personalized treatments based on a patient’s data points such as age, gender, lifestyle habits, etc., thus providing more accurate treatment plans for each patient.

Digital Records Management

Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems are playing an increasingly important role in the healthcare industry. Moving away from traditional forms of patient record keeping and documentation such as paper filing and scanned documents, EHR systems make it secure and simple for hospitals to store large quantities of patient information.

Not only do these systems provide secure storage, but they also allow authorized personnel easy access to said information whenever it is needed. To ensure this way of working is even more secure and safe for patients, many hospitals are now implementing rules around HIPAA faxing rules that govern data protection either sent or received by a third party provider. It is clear that EHR systems have drastically changed the way many hospitals operate in terms of patient record keeping and secured information sharing, creating a safer more efficient workflow overall.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

RPA has made its way into many industries, including healthcare, where it is used for tasks such as scheduling appointments and handling billing operations that would otherwise require manual labor from staff members, thus saving time & money in the long run for both hospitals & patients alike.

Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare sector. By improving transparency between stakeholders such as doctors, hospitals, and insurance companies via blockchain’s secure ledger system, processes like claims processing and drug prescription can be streamlined. This will eliminate errors due to manual paperwork, reduce patient wait times, and help ensure all prescriptions are double-checked for accuracy before being authorized.

Ultimately, these developments will lead to improved quality of care for patients. Furthermore, decentralized storage systems that prevent a single point of failure are becoming increasingly important within the industry, as data security is a major factor in ensuring a safe and reliable experience for everyone within the medical community.

Wearable Devices

Wearable devices like fitness trackers are becoming increasingly popular among healthcare professionals and patients alike as they help monitor key vital signs like heart rate and blood pressure levels easily without having to visit a doctor or hospital every time these need to be checked.

Cloud Computing

Cloud computing makes it easier for both hospitals & doctors to share data securely without worrying about security breaches or data loss due to hardware failures. Cloud computing also makes it easier for hospitals & physician offices alike to scale up or down their operations depending on demand, leading to improved efficiency overall.

As we move into a new year, expect many new advances in healthcare technology that will make life easier for those working within this field and those seeking medical attention. As these advancements continue, traditional processes will become less necessary while modern solutions will become more commonplace, resulting in better health outcomes. By keeping abreast of these new trends, healthcare professionals will be able to stay ahead of changing demands and ensure that their organization stays relevant in an ever-evolving digital landscape.