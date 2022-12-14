DPS Begins Enhanced Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspections at Ports of Entry Along Texas Border

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) began conducting enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections at random as they cross international ports of entry (POEs) into Texas.

“We are committed to enforcing compliance with safety standards and one of our department’s primary functions is to ensure Texas roadways are safe for all Texans and visitors to our great state,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Cartels do not care about the condition of the vehicles they send into Texas any more than they do about the human lives they cram into tractor-trailers or those lost to a fentanyl ovedose. For security reasons the department does not discuss operational specifics, but we hope that frequent enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections will help deter cartel smuggling activity along our southern border while increasing the safety of our roadways.”