Libraries To Close In Observance Of December Holidays

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch, will be closed Friday through Monday, December 23 through 26, for the holidays. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, December 27.

The libraries will also be closed on Monday, January 2, for the New Year’s holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, January 3.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, downloading e-books or music, streaming movies, or using the research databases.

For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.