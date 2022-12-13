Introductory Photography Class At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present an introductory program, “Photography 101,” on Saturday, January 7, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Presented by library staff member Bryan Bankston, who also happens to be a professional photographer, the workshop will provide an opportunity for amateur photographers to learn basic principles of photography and to maximize use of their camera.

Learn about different choices to consider when purchasing a camera, such as megapixels, sensor size, lens, battery, memory card, and LCD options. Explore the basics of camera settings, including aperture, shutter speed, ISO and white balance, and their effects on exposure.

Get composition tips on how to make your photos more expressive and artistic. Finally, hear about lighting options, including available light, flash, and other possibilities in poor lighting situations.