Today we will talk about printed and uppercase letters of the English alphabet. Let’s even touch on the calligraphic English alphabet, and how widely it is used: how many native English speakers write in italics. Let’s start it.

The role of the written part of the English language and the history of the English alphabet

The first alphabet was developed by the Semites in Egypt around 1800-1900. BC. From this, the Phoenicians developed the first widespread alphabet. Then, around 800 BC, the Greeks borrowed the Phoenician alphabet to create their own.

The Greeks then modified the Phoenician alphabet by adding vowels. Thus, they were the first to create a simple script with which to convey all aspects of the language. Further, this alphabet was borrowed by the Romans, who, in turn, also made their own changes. And it is on the Latin (Roman) base that the writing of most European languages, including English, is based. By the way, the alphabets of some other European languages, are based on the Cyrillic alphabet, and the Cyrillic alphabet, like the Latin, is rooted in Greek. Greek alphabet letters are now used mainly in medicine and research.

The English alphabet was formed when the Romans invaded Anglo-Saxon England. Before that, the Anglo-Saxons already had a runic alphabet. Their runes also conveyed sound symbols, so it was not a fundamentally different writing system. Therefore, the inhabitants of the British Isles quickly mastered Latin.

By the way, the then British also contributed to the formation of the Latin alphabet. The rune wynn denoted the sound w. There was no Latin equivalent for it, so it became part of the alphabet. So W can be said to be a true English letter.

Over the next few hundred years, letters were added to the alphabet to create the 26 letters we have today. For some time, the alphabet included several characters that are no longer used in modern English. For example: ð, æ and others.

The role of the written part of the English language is now difficult to overestimate. This language is used everywhere as a way to convey information to a foreigner: from foreign passports to signs in the city. And many companies and brands from different countries, not only English-speaking, even call themselves an English word or abbreviation.

How do Americans and Brits usually write: in italics or block letters

English writing has undergone the following evolution:

Block Letters – Calligraphy – Italics – Block Letters

Initially, all Latin letters were printed. Not in the sense that they were printed, of course. There were no typewriters back then. We mean that in appearance they were closer to modern printed characters than to cursive. Just look at the artifacts and architectural monuments of the Roman Empire.

As literacy spread and writing developed, it became less convenient to use printed letters. When there was a semblance of paper, ink and pens, it became technically possible to write more than before. Here two problems of printed characters appeared at once. Firstly, writing text takes a lot of time. Secondly, the letter turns out to be very dirty, as the sheet was stained with ink from frequent touches of the pen.

And then there was cursive: a quick and clean way of writing. Literate people of the Middle Ages practiced calligraphy a lot – and it paid off. One can endlessly admire the handwriting of the monarchs and writers of those times. Few people today could compete with them.

After pens and ink came ink pens. They no longer left such stains, so it would be possible to return to printed characters. But then it didn’t happen. Many are already accustomed to writing in italics, and continued to do so out of inertia. In the meantime, with the development of printing, the “old” symbols began to be widely used again in books and printed newspapers.

The question of the expediency of italics arose not so long ago – in the 70-80s. The trend came from the States. There, many came to the conclusion that children’s handwriting in school notebooks is often too illegible. Because of this, teachers spend too much time checking papers, and sometimes they can’t make out what is written at all. Then we decided to start teaching children to write in printed characters. This handwriting is much easier to decipher. So it has been since then.

However, this approach is not practiced in all states. Of the 50 states in the US, 21 still teach cursive. And they have only increased in recent years. In the first half of the tenth there were only 14.

In the UK, italics are more common, but even there it fades into the background. It is still taught in schools, but many students are switching to printed characters on their own initiative. Just because it’s easier.

Pros and cons of writing the English alphabet

For the most part, native speakers are accustomed to writing in block letters without slanting and without connecting words. Luxurious italics with curlicues are hardly used at all, although they have been widely used for centuries.

Still, italics have their advantages.

This is a way to show your elegance and sophistication in correspondence. Italics are often associated with romance or having a lot of suitors, so it’s meant for those emotions.

Handwriting is an important element in the creation of works of art and design. So, names or logos can be depicted in calligraphic handwriting.

Many people keep handwritten diaries and write in italics, because they consider a personal diary an important personal attribute, one might even say an extension of themselves.

In some countries and some US states, students are required to take calligraphy tests.

After all, writing in cursive is faster than printing.