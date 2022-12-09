Key Technologies of 5G Bearer Network

PAM4 Technology

PAM4 technology is a “double up” technology. If you want to increase the rate of the optical module, you can increase the number of optical channels and increase the rate of a single channel. The PAM signal adopts more kinds of signal levels so that more information can be transmitted in each symbol period of the signal. PAM4 technology uses 4 different signal levels to achieve signal transmission. In the case of the same channel’s physical bandwidth, PAM4 carries twice as many signals as NRZ signals, thereby doubling the rated bandwidth.

Single Fiber Bidirectional BIDI Technology

BIDI technology can realize bidirectional transmission in the optical channel on the same fiber core. BIMI technology realizes the transmission and reception of the two-way coupler on the optical cable in one optical cable.

Slice Technology

Slicing technologies are mainly divided into technologies such as FlexE and FlexO.

1) FlexE mainly solves the problem of customer service rates being limited by the rate of optical modules. With the application of FlexE technology, the transmission rate of customers is no longer affected by the rate of optical modules. By binding optical modules with different rates, large-grained service flows can be transmitted; FlexE divides the transmission space of optical modules into multiple small spaces. , by combining small spaces, the service rate is no longer limited by the rate of the physical channel, that is, the customer service rate is no longer equal to the physical interface rate of the optical module, and the service bandwidth can be realized by bundling ports and crossing time slots. gradual improvement.

2) The logic of FlexO is similar to that of FlexE. It is split-mapping-binding-unbinding-demapping-multiplexing and other steps to solve the problem of physical limitations of optical transceivers. At the sending end, FlexO first splits the signal, then maps the split signal, and then binds it to multiple optical modules for transmission. At the receiving end, the signal is unbound, unmapped, and demultiplexed in three steps to restore the signal.

3) FlexE processes Ethernet signals in the PTN network, and FlexO is used to process signals in the OTN network. Both technologies can realize the transmission of large-grained signals by binding multiple ports.

SR Technology

SR technology is an upgrade and innovation of MPLS technology. Currently, there are two tunnel extension technologies such as SR-TP and SR-BE.

1) The SR-TP tunnel is used to carry point-to-point, connection-oriented business bearer, with end-to-end monitoring and operation and maintenance capabilities, north-south traffic;

2) The SR-BE tunnel is used to carry Mesh and connectionless services, which can provide arbitrary topology service connections and simplify the deployment and planning of tunnels, as well as east-west traffic.

SDN Technology/NFV Technology

1) SDN technology realizes the separation of data forwarding and device control plane through OpenFlow, which can allocate network resources according to needs and flexibly control network traffic. SDN can adopt a common hardware architecture to complete storage and forwarding functions, and completely decouple equipment from business features. The intelligent features of the network are realized by software, and the functions and types of devices are defined by software. As a network operating system, the server completes the operation control and operation of the network. By customizing network parameters such as routing, policy, security, traffic, and QoS, you can quickly respond to services and quickly activate specific services. Use SDN technology to optimize the basic communication infrastructure architecture such as routers, switches, and wireless networks.

2) NFV technology refers to the use of virtualization technology to decouple various functions of communication network equipment from network hardware functions and to divide the overall functions of network nodes into corresponding functional blocks through software. Using NFV technology can optimize firewalls and load balancing.

5G technology can further realize the goal of building a smart grid, enabling the power system to develop from a traditional grid to a diversified smart grid, meeting the needs of rapid social development. The application of 5G technology in electric power puts forward higher requirements for the construction of electric power 5G bearer network, conducts research on the key technologies of 5G bearer network, proposes a comparison scheme suitable for the construction of electric power 5G bearer network, and provides guidance for the construction and development of electric power 5G bearer network.