6 AI Websites That Could Be Considered Illegal

Technology has developed quite significantly over the years that now it has become practically impossible for us to imagine going a single day without it. It is progressively getting more advanced since now you can do anything you can think of with just one click. There are thousands of websites out there – free of cost – that can help you with any task imaginable.

This is what the internet has done for us; it has made our lives way easier than we could ever anticipate.

If you have always thought, “Gosh, it would have been great if I had a temporary email to sign up on random websites.”, or more thoughts like such, then we have just the right list for you. Brace yourself for the list that may seem impossible but thanks to technology, you can now get your hands on AI websites easily and let them do all your work for you.

Keeping this in view, let’s move forward and take a look at some of the best Artificial Intelligent websites that are so amazing, you would think they must be illegal to use.

1. Jenni AI

Do have an essay due tomorrow and had no idea what to write about or even where, to begin it? Well, no problem because Jenni AI has got you covered.

The site is basically an AI auto-writing that does all the writing-related tasks for you. Whether it is an essay you need to write about World War II or an email you are required to send to your professors, Jenni AI is going to write the entire content. The only thing you need to do is; give it a title and a few sentences to get the whole idea. And voila! shortly you will have complete content on your hand without even breaking a sweat.

2. Quillbot

Okay, let’s put it out there, not everyone has time to write complete reports on their own without copying them from someplace else. But how can you remove plagiarism? Of course, you can do it manually by rewriting the whole thing but do you have time for it? No!

This is where Quillbot comes in and paraphrases the entire content by also removing plagiarism from the text.

Sounds impossible? Well, why don’t you try it and then come back and tell us your experience in the comments down below.

3. Otter AI

Guess what? Sophie didn’t come today and now you have to write the meeting minutes. Could the day get any worse?

Let us solve your problem by introducing you to Otter AI; a website that records all your meetings and then transcribes them for you in text. Seems like something from the far future but it is currently available for all of you to use for free.

So, don’t waste your time doing something that technology can do for you within a matter of a few seconds.

4. Convertio

It is easy to convert a docs file into pdf but when it comes to converting a pdf into a docs file, then this is where the real work comes in. With Convertio, you can convert files to any format you want, and that too without spending a single penny on it.

5. Remove.bg

Have you been paying $5 to a random stranger on Fiverr to remove the backgrounds from your pictures? Now is high time that you stop and save your money by doing it all by yourself using Remove.bg. This incredible tool allows you to not only remove the existing backgrounds but also add any image in place of it your existing ones.

To Sum Up

The internet is a crazy place but at the same time, it is super helpful. These days, you can get anything done with the help of AI websites. Whether it is writing a complete essay for you or removing plagiarism from an existing one, AI is a technology that specializes in providing you with content humans used to spend hours doing. Therefore, if you have been looking for some of the best AI websites, then check the ones mentioned in this article.