Sen. Cruz Statement on Positive 303 Creative Oral Arguments Before Supreme Court

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution today released the following statement after oral arguments in the case 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sen. Cruz said:

“To force a private citizen to violate her deeply-held beliefs is unconscionable and blatantly un-American. The Bill of Rights guarantees our freedom of speech and religion, a fact that every American should treasure. No one should fear that their religious and speech rights will be trampled in the United States, and today’s oral arguments demonstrated the rightness of 303 Creative’s position under the Constitution.”