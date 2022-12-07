Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Debuts Winter Margherita, Margarita Menu

Cozy up this winter with Grimaldi’s seasonal menu featuring a creative pairing of two classics

Grimaldi’s annual Margherita, Margarita menu is back just in time for the holiday season.

Available starting on December 6, the menu will feature a seasonal spin on Grimaldi’s Margherita pizza and specialty Margarita flavors such as Black Cherry and Blood Orange, as well as a new salad and festive cheesecake selections. The full Margherita, Margarita menu includes:

Italian Sausage Margherita Pizza : Grimaldi’s traditional pizza topped with hand-pinched Italian Sausage, garlic and basil.

: Grimaldi’s traditional pizza topped with hand-pinched Italian Sausage, garlic and basil. Fruit ‘n Nut Spinach Salad : Spinach, Granny Smith apples, dried cherries and red onions tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and topped with walnuts and gorgonzola crumbles.

: Spinach, Granny Smith apples, dried cherries and red onions tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and topped with walnuts and gorgonzola crumbles. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake : Creamy vanilla cheesecake filled with chunks of Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cup, served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

: Creamy vanilla cheesecake filled with chunks of Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cup, served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Black Cherry Cheesecake : Black cherry cheesecake with Oreo® Cookie crust, topped with whipped cream and dried cherries.

: Black cherry cheesecake with Oreo® Cookie crust, topped with whipped cream and dried cherries. Black Cherry Margarita : Casamigos® Reposado tequila, Monin black cherry purée and citrus juices shaken and served over ice with salt and Luxardo cherry.

: Casamigos® Reposado tequila, Monin black cherry purée and citrus juices shaken and served over ice with salt and Luxardo cherry. Blood Orange Margarita : Casamigos Reposado tequila, Monin blood orange purée and citrus juices shaken and served over ice with salt and lime wheel.

: Casamigos Reposado tequila, Monin blood orange purée and citrus juices shaken and served over ice with salt and lime wheel. The Bridge Board : Grimaldi’s play on a charcuterie board. It includes a generous assortment of Italian meats, cheeses, Granny Smith apples, dried cherries and walnuts. Served with sliced bread.

: Grimaldi’s play on a charcuterie board. It includes a generous assortment of Italian meats, cheeses, Granny Smith apples, dried cherries and walnuts. Served with sliced bread. The Bridge Board Bundle: Grimaldi’s classic Bridge Board with a bottle of EOS Cabernet Sauvignon or EOS Chardonnay for a delicious bundle price of $30!

The menu is available for dine-in and takeout now through March 6, 2023, at Grimaldi’s locations nationwide excluding the historic 1 Front Street, Brooklyn, NY and Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go locations.