Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Debuts Winter Margherita, Margarita Menu

Cozy up this winter with Grimaldi’s seasonal menu featuring a creative pairing of two classics
Grimaldi’s annual Margherita, Margarita menu is back just in time for the holiday season.
Available starting on December 6, the menu will feature a seasonal spin on Grimaldi’s Margherita pizza and specialty Margarita flavors such as Black Cherry and Blood Orange, as well as a new salad and festive cheesecake selections. The full Margherita, Margarita menu includes:
- Italian Sausage Margherita Pizza: Grimaldi’s traditional pizza topped with hand-pinched Italian Sausage, garlic and basil.
- Fruit ‘n Nut Spinach Salad: Spinach, Granny Smith apples, dried cherries and red onions tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and topped with walnuts and gorgonzola crumbles.
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake: Creamy vanilla cheesecake filled with chunks of Reese’s® Peanut Butter Cup, served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
- Black Cherry Cheesecake: Black cherry cheesecake with Oreo® Cookie crust, topped with whipped cream and dried cherries.
- Black Cherry Margarita: Casamigos® Reposado tequila, Monin black cherry purée and citrus juices shaken and served over ice with salt and Luxardo cherry.
- Blood Orange Margarita: Casamigos Reposado tequila, Monin blood orange purée and citrus juices shaken and served over ice with salt and lime wheel.
- The Bridge Board: Grimaldi’s play on a charcuterie board. It includes a generous assortment of Italian meats, cheeses, Granny Smith apples, dried cherries and walnuts. Served with sliced bread.
- The Bridge Board Bundle: Grimaldi’s classic Bridge Board with a bottle of EOS Cabernet Sauvignon or EOS Chardonnay for a delicious bundle price of $30!
The menu is available for dine-in and takeout now through March 6, 2023, at Grimaldi’s locations nationwide excluding the historic 1 Front Street, Brooklyn, NY and Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go locations.
In addition to Grimaldi’s seasonal selections, guests can also give and get the gift of pizza, thanks to the return of Grimaldi’s annual holiday bonus card promotion. Now through December 31, guests who purchase a $50 gift card will receive a $10 bonus card and guests who purchase a $100 gift card will receive a $20 bonus card. Not valid at Grimaldi’s locations in NJ or NY, except for 1 Front St, Brooklyn.