Are you worried that the solar panels will not work at night?

When you decide to switch to solar panels, one of the first questions you might think of is how to install the solar panel. You might also wonder whether the solar panels work at night. These are a few questions that might trouble you initially. As one thing is well established that solar panels depend on sunlight, the question is whether they will be effective at night or not. What happens to them when the sun goes down? You may read below to find an answer to your query.

Solar panel operation

Solar panels utilize the photovoltaic effect to transform solar energy from sunlight into electricity. The photovoltaic effect is related to the generation of the electric field in the charged semiconductor combined at a junction. The protons inside the sunlight dislodge the atom’s electrons, allowing them to move. The subsequent electron flow established is electric current. The electric current thus produced in the photovoltaic cell is then channeled through appropriate wiring. The power resulting in the photovoltaic cells is DC or direct current.

Since DC or direct current is not appropriate for various electrical appliances, it must be converted into AC or alternating current. The AC or alternating current is served in the main switchboard, which assists its transfer to every electrical appliance. The inverter, which connects to the solar system, performs this work. Various solar system agencies and manufacturers use this technology to provide maximum electricity transformed from the sun’s energy. You may find this company offers solar panel installation in St. Petersburg FL.

How do solar panels operate at night?

One answer is no if you want to know whether solar panels work at night. Solar panels will not work at night. As already mentioned, they require sunlight to create power. Since there is no light availability, solar panels will not generate current. Often, you will notice a well-lit night with a full moon. It leads to another question: whether solar panels operate with the help of moonlight.

Again, the straight answer is no. Moonlight is a reflection of sunlight. The moon will not emit light just the way the sun does. Moonlight will not contain protons, which may initiate the photovoltaic effect inside the solar panel. As a result, the production of energy is not possible with the help of moonlight.

How will you manage energy requirements at night?

At night, pick two choices to meet your energy requirement. You may either go for energy storage or net metering. Both these depend on the solar battery.

Net metering

In this arrangement, the bi-directional meter is used to connect to the power grid. It maintains tabs on the outflow and inflow of electricity. During the daytime, the additional energy is reserved when the solar panels produce more than what is required. The transferred energy is utilized at night. It will not only cater to your energy requirement but also bring down your electricity bills.

Solar battery

The central theory of solar energy storage is simple. Most solar energy systems are designed to produce enough energy for daytime and nighttime. The extra current is stored in the solar panels for further use at night.

Hence, now you know that there is the proper use of the energy stored in the solar battery during the night.